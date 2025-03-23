Law enforcement warns of dangerous post-disaster scam preying on vulnerable residents: 'I find it disgusting'

"Those behind this abhorrent scheme must be held accountable."

Officials are warning California residents to be vigilant against a post-disaster scam that could cost them thousands of dollars.

What's happening?

As detailed by the Press Democrat, multiple residents received notice that their vehicles had been towed as the Eaton fire, which destroyed more than 9,400 structures, was blazing.

One Altadena resident received a call in the middle of the night that the city approved the towing of his family car, but that didn't appear to be the case for him or other impacted residents.

"They did it before there was any perimeter set up, before the [highway patrol] got there, while the fire was still going. A lot of people have filed stolen car claims; tow companies just took them," said Sgt. Regina Garay, supervisor of the Inland Empire Auto Insurance Fraud Task Force.

Weeks later, he and his wife heard the operators had moved their vehicle more than 30 miles away. They would need to pay $3,000 to retrieve it. As of early March, some wildfire survivors were still trying to reunite with their vehicles.

"I find it disgusting that these fraudulent tow operators exploited fire survivors during their time of distress," Los Angeles County supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. "Those behind this abhorrent scheme must be held accountable and brought to justice."

Why is this important?

The situation came to Barger's attention after she stumbled across a Facebook post titled, "Eaton Fire Hall of Shame." After investigating the matter, Barger learned from the Inland task force that the Eaton fire wasn't the first instance of "bandit" tow truck operators moving vehicles and holding them for thousands of dollars.

According to the report, a task force discovered an auto fraud ring making false insurance claims for towed vehicles starting in 2022.

The force, led in part by the Department of Insurance, California Highway Patrol, and Riverside and San Bernardino County district attorneys, alleged they found more than $216,932 in false insurance claims. They charged 16 tow truck operators with stealing money, property, or personal information by pretending to be drivers' insurance companies.

It is unclear if the Eaton Fire towings are related to the auto fraud ring investigation. Nonetheless, the situation raises the alarm, as an uptick in supercharged extreme weather events may provide further opportunities for scammers to take advantage of residents.

In the Golden State, a warming climate driven by the burning of dirty fuels has increased the severity and frequency of wildfires, with the area burned by blazes expanding every year since 1950, according to the California Air Resources Board.

What can I do to protect myself against a towing scam?

As the task force continues its investigation, the state's insurance department is warning drivers to be on their guard against potential towing scams.

In the event of a crash, it says drivers should contact their insurance companies before signing papers. Drivers should also look out for red flags, such as a tow truck driver failing to request their preferred shop.

