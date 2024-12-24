State regulators accuse testing companies of falsifying hundreds of reports for major firms — here's what they're alleging

Two environmental consulting firms are under fire for falsifying hundreds of soil and water reports from gas and oil companies. Colorado regulators filed claims against Eagle Environmental Consulting and Tasman Geosciences, accusing the companies of submitting falsified data, per Colorado Public Radio.

What's happening?

Regulators accused the companies of filing falsified data for 350 oil-field operations between 2021 and summer 2024 in Weld County.

According to a news release, the Energy and Carbon Management Commission revealed that the two consultants submitted falsified tests from spill sites and closed drilling locations. The tests were for three major oil and gas companies: Chevron, Civitas, and Occidental Petroleum.

While regulators did not indicate that the spill sites pose a direct threat to public health, they are working to identify which sites need cleanup and remediation.

Upon further examination of the falsified tests, agency regulators found that the companies manipulated test results for contaminants, including barium, sodium, arsenic, and benzene. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, benzene is a known carcinogen linked to cancers such as leukemia. They also found that the companies submitted forms with false dates.

Why are the claims against Eagle Environmental Consulting and Tasman Geosciences important?

When consulting firms falsify reports, harmful chemicals can end up polluting the environment, threatening public health. In this case, noxious carcinogens, such as benzene, were dumped into the spill sites.

To prevent companies from engaging in planet-harming business practices, it's crucial for environmental consulting firms to properly audit spill sites and file accurate reports.

What's being done about the falsified data?

While regulators are considering fining the companies, more action may be taken to hold the firms accountable.

ECMC Director Julie Murphy told CPR News she thinks the alleged fraud warrants a criminal investigation. If that is what happens, then the attorney general's office would take up the case.

