  • Business Business

State regulators accuse testing companies of falsifying hundreds of reports for major firms — here's what they're alleging

A criminal investigation may be in order.

by Juliana Marino
A criminal investigation may be in order.

Photo Credit: iStock

Two environmental consulting firms are under fire for falsifying hundreds of soil and water reports from gas and oil companies. Colorado regulators filed claims against Eagle Environmental Consulting and Tasman Geosciences, accusing the companies of submitting falsified data, per Colorado Public Radio.

What's happening?

Regulators accused the companies of filing falsified data for 350 oil-field operations between 2021 and summer 2024 in Weld County. 

According to a news release, the Energy and Carbon Management Commission revealed that the two consultants submitted falsified tests from spill sites and closed drilling locations. The tests were for three major oil and gas companies: Chevron, Civitas, and Occidental Petroleum. 

🗣️ Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

🔘 Majorly 😥

🔘 Sometimes 😟

🔘 Not really 😐

🔘 I don't know enough about them 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

While regulators did not indicate that the spill sites pose a direct threat to public health, they are working to identify which sites need cleanup and remediation. 

Upon further examination of the falsified tests, agency regulators found that the companies manipulated test results for contaminants, including barium, sodium, arsenic, and benzene. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, benzene is a known carcinogen linked to cancers such as leukemia. They also found that the companies submitted forms with false dates. 

Why are the claims against Eagle Environmental Consulting and Tasman Geosciences important?

When consulting firms falsify reports, harmful chemicals can end up polluting the environment, threatening public health. In this case, noxious carcinogens, such as benzene, were dumped into the spill sites. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

To prevent companies from engaging in planet-harming business practices, it's crucial for environmental consulting firms to properly audit spill sites and file accurate reports. 

What's being done about the falsified data?

While regulators are considering fining the companies, more action may be taken to hold the firms accountable

ECMC Director Julie Murphy told CPR News she thinks the alleged fraud warrants a criminal investigation. If that is what happens, then the attorney general's office would take up the case.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x