Cyclist puzzled by stolen electric display mount after returning to parked bike: 'It left me so confused'

A cyclist's frustrating discovery is sparking online discussion about vandalism, one of the main challenges facing people trying to use cleaner transportation.

In a Reddit post shared to the r/ebikes community, a user uploaded a photo of their electric bike's display mount. After returning from a trip, they discovered its screen was missing.

"It left me so confused," they said in the caption.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Fellow riders sympathized with the vandalism and offered suggestions on sourcing a replacement display. But many agreed it was likely the actions of someone with a vendetta against e-bikes rather than a thief looking for something to sell.

E-bikes are widely seen as a cleaner alternative to gas-powered cars for short commutes, helping reduce traffic and local air pollution. While a missing display is better than a full bike theft, vandalism like this can discourage people from choosing electric vehicles for daily transportation.

Broader vandalism — from deliberate damage to EVs to vandals destroying charging cables at public stations — is a serious consideration for anyone considering making their next car an EV. Unfortunately, slowing the adoption of EVs is bad news for the planet, too.

Although critics often point to the environmental impact of battery production, which does require mining for materials, research shows that EVs produce fewer emissions over their lifetimes than gas cars, even when accounting for manufacturing.

EV adoption is widely viewed as an important step toward improving air quality and public health while also cutting down on air pollution overall.

For e-bike riders, practical steps such as removing detachable displays, using multiple locks or loud alarms, or parking in well-lit, high-traffic areas may reduce the risk of vandalism.

Commenters were quick to empathize with the e-bike owner.

"It happened because they wanted to vandalize your bike, not because they wanted your display," one wrote.

Another said, "You can buy a replacement or maybe the warranty covers it."

"I recommend getting an alarm for your bike I have them on mine and they are very sensitive," another commenter suggested.

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