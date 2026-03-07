City goes all in on 'powerful' e-bike sharing program with fleet expansion: 'A real and viable option for transportation'

"It is a wonderful option that will help connect people to local businesses."

The secret is out: Electric bicycles are a sustainable form of transportation, ideal for city commutes, and a great way to get exercise while reducing pollution.

However, not everyone can afford to purchase a brand-new e-bike or use one regularly enough to make it cost-effective.

This is where e-bike sharing programs, like one in West Vancouver, come in to simply and affordably introduce residents to the e-bike lifestyle.

As the North Shore Daily Post reported, the Evolve E-Bike Share program has expanded to West Vancouver, British Columbia. The British Columbia Automobile Association created Evo, which offers over 2,500 electric and hybrid cars and more than 1,400 e-bikes and e-scooters in the province.

E-bike sharing has expanded to West Vancouver's North Shore. By April 2026, Evo will add 16 new parking stations in this part of the city, expanding its growing network.

Once the additions are complete, the North Shore will have 300 e-bikes available to use and over 130 parking zones throughout the region. The City of North Vancouver, the District of North Vancouver, the Squamish Nation, and the Tsleil-Waututh Nation already have e-bike sharing available.

Riders can use the Evo app to find Evolve parking zones with available bikes. According to the company's website, e-bike sharing is always affordable because riders can pay by the minute, by the hour, or sign up for a monthly subscription for a discounted rate.

Wherever you live, you can save money on e-bike ownership by shopping with Upway. The company offers up to 60% off retail prices, so you can ride whenever you want, quickly and affordably.

But if you're new to e-biking, trying a sharing program like the one in British Columbia is an excellent starting point.

"That's a really powerful tool as we're working with our communities to try and change transportation behaviours and get people out of single-passenger vehicles and really embrace shared mobility as a real and viable option for transportation," Leanne Buhler head Evolve E-Bike Share told North Shore News.

"It is a wonderful option that will help connect people to local businesses and other experiences without needing to get into a vehicle," West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager said in a BCAA release.

