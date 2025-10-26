Duracell announces game-changing update to its iconic products: 'Consumer usability'

Battery giant Duracell has simplified its packaging with sustainable materials in a move that benefits retailers, consumers, and the environment.

According to ThePackHub, the fully paper-based blister pack is a departure from traditional plastic clamshells. The new design is easier to open and has enhanced storage functionality, providing added convenience to consumers.

The packaging changes also kept retailers in mind. A streamlined design allows more products to be displayed on shelves and makes inventory management easier. Test stores have reported higher sales, and they are attributing that success to the new package design offering better visibility.

A bonus for retailers is that Duracell also consolidated its shipping cases, reducing the count of 69 different cases into a single package design. This has increased operational efficiency for Duracell and reduced shelf-stocking time in retail stores by two-thirds.

The environment was also a top priority. By replacing plastic clamshells with paper-based packaging, Duracell is reducing the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills, contributing to the larger sustainability goal of curbing planet-overheating gas pollution.

Plastics are typically made using dirty fuels that contribute to the overheating of the planet. Using less plastic, therefore, cuts down on pollution, helping to protect communities from extreme weather events that have intensified due to our changing climate.

It also reduces the amount of microplastics, which have been linked to a variety of health concerns in humans, that end up in the environment.

It can be challenging for a large company to make sustainable changes on such a grand scale, but Duracell is taking important steps in a positive direction.

We can help encourage them and other manufacturers by supporting brands with plastic-free packaging, demonstrating that sustainable business decisions have benefits to their bottom line. Supporting eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands is a great way to encourage other companies to follow suit.

According to ThePackHub, Duracell expects that its sustainability results from the packaging revamp will include a reduction in annual waste amounting to 26 million pounds, 60,000 fewer pallets shipped per year, and 1 million kilometers of transport each year avoided.

Zac Jenkins, membership manager of ThePackHub, summarized that "the shift to paper blisters demonstrates how material substitution can simultaneously address sustainability, operational efficiency, and consumer usability."

