Chemical giant hit with record $2 billion settlement after contaminating US region: 'Some of the highest levels'

DuPont and the state of New Jersey recently reached a $2 billion settlement that resolved a lawsuit over forever chemicals.

What's happening?

In 2019, the state of New Jersey filed a lawsuit against DuPont and 3M seeking millions in damages against the chemical giants. The suit claimed that the companies had released forever chemicals (specifically PFAS, or polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances) that contaminated the soil, wetlands, and water in and around four industrial sites in the state and never bothered cleaning up the mess.

According to NJ.com, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin released a statement after the lawsuit's resolution that said in part, "These dangerous chemicals build up and accumulate everywhere, and New Jersey has some of the highest levels of PFAS in the country."

DuPont was the main focus of the lawsuit, and now the company has reached a $2 billion settlement with New Jersey, which, according to officials in the state, is the largest environmental settlement any single state has ever achieved.

Why are PFAS concerning?

Forever chemicals, like PFAS, have been used in a plethora of products for decades. By this point, they've contaminated many ecosystems located near factories that made products with these chemicals.

NJ.com reported that one of the industrial sites where DuPont created munitions contaminated the local environment to the point that over 300 homes in the community required filters to prevent toxic chemicals from seeping into their homes.

That means that local communities around the globe are now dealing with contaminated soil, water, and more. It also means that most people have PFAS in their bloodstreams by now, as these chemicals are now virtually impossible to avoid.

Scientists have linked exposure to forever chemicals to several health issues, including decreased fertility, a higher risk of some cancers, and hormonal interference. The more PFAS in a person's body, the worse off they could be.

What's being done about PFAS in New Jersey?

According to the settlement terms, DuPont will spend $875 million cleaning up the contamination caused by the PFAS it used in its products. However, around $125 million of that will be set aside for damages.

DuPont will also set up a $1.2 billion funding source and reserve fund of $475 million to ensure that even if the company fails to make payments (which it has agreed to make for the next 25 years) or goes bankrupt, no public funds will go toward the cleanup.

