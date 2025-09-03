Dumpster diver hits jackpot after checking trash cans behind chain store: 'You make me wanna take a dive'

He recommends going at dawn for the best visibility.

They say one person's trash is another's treasure, but sometimes, that "trash" isn't even trash at all.

TikToker GlamourDDive (@glamourddive) discovered a jackpot of unopened goods in the dumpster behind her local TJ Maxx. From a brand-new Coach necklace, to $60 earrings, to multiple untouched bags, including a $100 Michael Kors purse, she was thrilled to find so many flawless items that had simply been thrown out altogether.

Companies tossing out perfectly usable products isn't anything new. Mass retailers regularly take part in the wasteful practice of throwing away out-of-season fashion, overstocked items, and unspoiled food.

Instead of giving unwanted in-store items away to those who would be more than happy to have them, like shelters or charity organizations, companies throw out their products because it ends up being the cheaper choice.

Dumpster divers like GlamourDDive are taking local action and revealing the enormous levels of waste these retailers toss through social media, bringing awareness to the issue that often goes unnoticed by the general public.

According to the New York Times, "at a time when corporations tout their commitment to the environment, the sight of $500 handbags or even $6 Ghirardelli chocolates discarded in a dumpster can be a bad look."

Exposing these companies for the litter they produce helps not only the consumer but also the environment. Less unneeded waste goes to landfills to sit, and more of it goes to people who can utilize the items.

More and more people are getting in on the dumpster diving grind, discovering unique finds that are very often clean, untouched, and functional. From free, unspoiled food to sturdy household appliances, those who choose to search the back of retail stores often score pricey items for no price but their time. Per House Beautiful, "a store's loss can be a dumpster diver's gain."

An important thing to keep in mind, however, is staying safe and obeying the law when partaking in dumpster diving.

Pro dumpster diver The Broke Backpacker emphasizes respect and caution during his dumpster diving excursions: "Trespassing and scavenging laws greatly differ depending on where you are, so do some research on your local area to inform yourself on the laws and what's considered acceptable before setting out."

He recommends going at dawn for the best visibility, avoiding anything that smells off, and wearing protective gear like rubber gloves, close-toed shoes, long pants, and long-sleeve shirts.

Commenters on GlamourDDive's TikTok voiced their opinions on the matter of serviceable goods going to waste, with one saying, "this is so sad. They should donate it somehow."

Another agreed: "Landfills with good stuff make no sense. Put on super clearance in [the] store, some money is better than no money."

Others seemed inspired by her finds, asking, "can I go with you?" and claiming, "you make me wanna take a dive."

