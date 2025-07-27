Dumpster diver stunned after making upsetting discovery in company trash: 'Sickening'

"The amount of things that just get thrown away."

A dumpster diver discovered dozens of phone and iPad accessories in the bin of an undisclosed store. Even though they were thrilled with their haul, they were also disturbed, highlighting how wild it is that retail prices continue to rise as businesses generate so much unnecessary waste.

What's happening?

The dumpster diver shared a photo of their score in Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating. "Two boxes of BRAND NEW phone cases were found. Some iPad cases and memory cards as well," they wrote. "The amount of things that just get thrown away lately is crazy."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post sparked a lively discussion. Several Redditors suggested it was unusual for companies to discard so many sellable products, with one former Best Buy employee saying their store would send overstock to be sold at another location.

Others disagreed — and it is not hard to see why given the abundance of stories circulating about dumpster divers finding hundreds of dollars' worth of products in the trash on the regular.

"You should see what Webstaurant does on a daily [basis]," one person wrote. "Sickening."

Why is this important?

While the problem of electronic waste (often driven by planned obsolescence) may more readily be on people's radars given the higher upfront cost of modern technologies, the Reddit post highlights how our waste cycles can be interconnected.

This contributes to lost economic value while creating a toxic mix of heavy metals and plastic that sits in our landfills and contaminates our communities.

While it is difficult to determine how many cellphones and phone cases end up in the trash each year, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that Americans discard around 416,000 mobile phones every day, per Earth911.

The number of phone cases discarded in the U.S. every day might be even higher. Globally, estimates place the number of trashed phone cases every year at 1.5 billion.

Why would a retailer discard the phone cases?

The retailer may have dumped the phone and iPad cases to make room for more inventory.

Manufacturers often release new phone cases to meet demand for unique designs, as some consumers view their cases as an extension of their personal style, switching out their phone accessories more frequently than functionally needed to keep up with the latest trends.

The plastic accessories may also have been compatible with outdated tech. "Cellphone cases are extremely wasteful," one Redditor said. "What's the point of marking down or giving away accessories for products people don't have anymore?"

What can be done about this more broadly?

Buying the right phone case can protect your investment, ensuring your mobile phone doesn't prematurely end up as electronic waste.

Fortunately, some companies have launched new types of phone cases — ones not made from dirty fuel-derived plastics. Pela, for instance, offers fully compostable yet stylish designs.

Making your next phone case a more eco-friendly design is one easy way to reduce your plastic usage. You could also bring reusable cloth bags to the grocery store and invest in a long-lasting metal razor instead of buying single-use plastic ones.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



