Utility company under fire as shocking allegations surface: 'It's unprecedented'

One of Michigan's largest utilities is facing a federal trial over claims it allowed one of its industrial plants to release dangerous levels of air pollution, Planet Detroit reported. The case could bring steep financial penalties and force stronger controls to protect nearby communities.

What's happening?

DTE Energy is in court over harmful carbon pollution from its coke battery facility on Zug Island, Michigan, per Planet Detroit. The plant makes coke, a coal-based fuel used in steelmaking, and has long been a source of sulfur dioxide pollution.

On the first day of trial in September, U.S. attorney Samantha Ricci said DTE-owned companies are "active operators" of the plant, not "distant, hands-off investors."

Expert witness Dan Leistra-Jones of Industrial Economics testified that DTE Energy Services controls environmental decisions and daily operations, reported Planet Detroit. "It's unprecedented, the extent of services provided," he said.

Leistra-Jones estimated the companies gained $70 million to $94 million while the facility was out of compliance with the Clean Air Act.

Why is this important?

Sulfur dioxide can trigger asthma attacks, damage lungs, and worsen heart disease. People living near Zug Island have raised concerns for years about health risks from breathing polluted air.

"Pollution and public health mean something very specific to nearby communities," said Sierra Club attorney Mary Rock, per Planet Detroit.

If violations continue, the area could face years of harmful pollution that disproportionately affects residents close to the site.

What's being done about it?

The Environmental Protection Agency is requesting that the court impose penalties of up to $109,024 per day for each violation. Remedies under discussion include adding pollution controls such as desulfurization equipment and funding community projects like air purifiers, electric vehicle infrastructure, and solar panels.

The trial could set a precedent for holding large utilities accountable when they benefit financially while failing to comply with environmental law. For consumers, choosing cleaner energy options and supporting stronger pollution standards are ways to help push for safer air.

The outcome may also influence how courts across the U.S. treat utilities accused of putting profits ahead of public health, potentially shaping national standards for environmental accountability.

