Energy giant faces major lawsuits after workers allege major health hazards: 'Weren't told anything'

"It's on the scaffolds, on the bins, everywhere."

A series of lawsuits and investigations is putting Drax, the United Kingdom's largest power station operator, under scrutiny for allegedly exposing workers to hazardous wood dust while downplaying health risks, according to a joint report from Land and Climate Review and The Guardian.

The company, which converted to rely entirely on biomass fuel — organic matter — after massive funding from the government, faces growing questions about corporate responsibility and worker safety in the renewable energy sector.

What's happening?

At least 10 lawsuits have been filed against Drax, with current and former workers saying they developed asthma and other respiratory conditions after sustained exposure to wood dust, according to the joint report. To this point, six claims have been settled out of court, while four more are set for trial in 2026.

Workers say they were exposed to the dust for years without adequate warnings, even though internal documents from as early as 2013 acknowledged risks such as asthma and cancer. Drax generates power by burning wood pellets, which are made by compressing wood dust and grinding it down.

Former Drax worker Neil Lindridge told Land and Climate and The Guardian that the dust is "so fine that you can only see it in sunlight."

Another former worker, Martyn Sweet, said staff "weren't told anything" before the company began experimenting with the biomass.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

Why is this concerning?

Workers say they have developed industrial asthma, rhinitis, and nasal polyps that required surgery.

A contractor told the reporting publications that contamination remains widespread: "Everyone [on site] comes into contact with biomass … it's on the scaffolds, on the bins, everywhere."

Drax is meanwhile facing a class action lawsuit in the United States, where 700 residents who live near a Mississippi pellet plant are suing over air pollution and health concerns. The company is also under investigation by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority over past statements about its wood pellets.

The situation highlights a tension between this renewable energy project and worker safety — wood pellets can be seen as a renewable source because more trees can continue to be planted and grown.

Union leaders have warned that Drax's situation could mirror past industrial health crises, with The Guardian noting that an internal presentation even asked if biomass could be "the new asbestos." According to the joint report, lawmakers have stressed that employee protection must be a priority as Drax negotiates its next government subsidy.

Politico recently indicated that negotiations with the government have included a plan to implement carbon capture technology to help make Drax's operations cleaner for the public. Making internal operations cleaner and safer too is likely to remain on the priority list for workers, unions, and allies in and out of government.

What's being done about it?

Pending lawsuits and government scrutiny may pressure Drax to improve safety practices and ensure workers are adequately informed. But some may not be prepared just to wait and see.

The Health and Safety Executive previously issued improvement notices and indicated it may revisit the case if additional occupational asthma reports emerge.

But former worker Shaun Crimmins told Land and Climate Review and The Guardian, "If HSE were genuine, they should be revisiting it" due to since-filed lawsuits.

As government negotiations and the U.K. FCA's investigation continue, union workers are keeping records of members' exposures to document health impacts while elected officials have called for stricter oversight and potential penalties for failures to protect staff.

In the meantime, and while calls for systemic and legal redress continue, mutual aid projects could endeavor to support workers already experiencing health concerns while colleagues keep each other informed about risks and prevention methods.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.