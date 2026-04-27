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Dove unveils refillable deodorant to cut plastic waste

The move comes as more and more consumers are looking to reduce the amount of plastic waste they produce.

by Sam Westmoreland
A shopping cart is positioned in an aisle filled with various personal care products on shelves.

Photo Credit: iStock

Skincare and personal care company Dove has unveiled a new line of refillable deodorant and antiperspirant containers to cut down on plastic waste. 

According to Beauty Magazine, Dove's newest products use the brand's patented 72-hour antiperspirant formula that blocks sweat ducts and prevents bad odors. 

The new line featured three starter kits with unique scents: Original, Violet & Tonka Bean, and Peony & Pineapple. Each one included the case in which the deodorant sits and a refill. 

In addition to the three starter scents, there will be further scent options available as refills: Macadamia & Coconut, White Flower & Heliotrope, and Lily & Green Lime.

The latter two will only be available in specific stores, but the refills will fit into any case, allowing users to mix and match designs and scents. 

The move comes as more consumers seek ways to reduce the plastic waste they generate. Traditionally, deodorant and antiperspirant containers are single-use; once the bar is depleted, consumers must throw away the plastic packaging. 

However, the plastic casing doesn't biodegrade; it will sit in the environment or a landfill for hundreds of years, breaking down into increasingly smaller pieces known as microplastics. 

Microplastics can have a profoundly negative impact on the environment, leading to poorer soil quality and hindering plant growth. They enter waterways, can contaminate fish, and have been linked to a number of serious health conditions in humans. 

The new refillable deodorants will reduce plastic waste, helping keep more of it out of landfills and the environment. 

"Refill formats continue to be an exciting growth space within deodorants," said Chris Barron, general manager for Unilever's Personal Care division in the U.K. and Ireland. 

"By bringing together Dove's 72-hour protection and signature skincare benefits in a beautifully designed refillable case, we're expanding shopper choice within the refill category." 

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