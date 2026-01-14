Delivery driver sparks frustration with photo of customer's CVS order: 'This was a first for me'

  • Business Business

Many agreed that inefficiency is currently just part and parcel of many delivery apps.

by Christine Dulion
A DoorDash driver shared a screenshot of a ridiculous $21 CVS delivery payout for a single item, sparking disbelief across Reddit.

Photo Credit: iStock

A delivery driver's screenshot of a CVS order is sparking disbelief across Reddit, highlighting how modern convenience culture can sometimes tip into outright absurdity.

The post, shared to the r/doordash_drivers subreddit, shows a $21 delivery payout to transport one item: a pair of scissors priced at $5.99. 

The driver wrote, "This was a first for me," adding that they "kept thinking the customer could've bought them cheaper anywhere else."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The screenshot quickly gained reactions as fellow drivers and shoppers weighed in on the quirks and downsides of delivery apps.

Many agreed that inefficiency is currently just part and parcel of many delivery apps. Short trips for everyday items still require fuel, packaging, and labor — things that add up quickly when repeated at scale. While drivers might get higher payouts on some small orders, the system itself encourages wasteful behavior by normalizing frequent, ultra-small deliveries.

From single-item orders to excessively distant routes and wasted food that never gets picked up, the convenience of delivery often has trade-offs. These include higher built-in costs for customers and overall lower wages for drivers (when factoring in fuel and vehicle wear and tear). Plus, it all adds up to more air pollution harming public health and warming the planet.

Grocery delivery can have environmental benefits, and it can also make errands more accessible. 

The Urban Institute reported that delivery services that launched earlier in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic helped disabled people access food. The order mentioned in the Reddit post could've easily been for someone who couldn't get to a store to buy scissors otherwise.

Grocery delivery having an overall positive impact can happen when the delivery system runs efficiently. Walking, biking, or bundling errands when possible can minimize single-item deliveries while still allowing those deliveries for people who need them.

Commenters were quick to share similar small orders. One posted a receipt for a single pack of avocado salsa from Taco Bell. 

A commenter replied, "That's ironic. Had an order once for only a packet of guacamole sauce from Taco Bell. .8 mile drive for $7.50."

Another wrote, "I had one yesterday for a glue stick from CVS. Just a glue stick."

