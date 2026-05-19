NYC dog owners could be hit with $250 fines in new sidewalk poop crackdown

New York City's dog poop problem is getting renewed attention, and local lawmakers are hoping to turn a common frustration into policy.

What happened?

According to Gothamist, city officials are advancing a set of bills aimed at one of New York's most persistent quality-of-life complaints: dog waste.

A new package of proposals known as the SCOOP Act — the Safe and Clean Outdoor Ownership Practices Act — would expand access to dog waste bags, increase enforcement of cleanup, and launch a composting pilot for waste collected from dog runs.

The effort follows a sharp increase in reports. In January and February alone, 311 received 821 dog waste complaints, up 35.8% from the same period last year.

At a rally in Tompkins Square Park, Council Speaker Julie Menin summed up a familiar experience for many New Yorkers, describing "that instantaneous feeling of deep regret" after stepping in something "much too soft to be concrete."

Her proposal, according to Gothamist, would have the Department of Sanitation place bag dispensers for dog waste beside or attached to more than 20,000 litter baskets across the city and restock them at least once a week.

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Other bills in the SCOOP Act would require multilingual public education campaigns, add more signage in parks, and trigger city action when the same block receives at least three complaints within seven days. In those cases, sanitation workers would either remove the waste or notify property owners that they are responsible for doing so. Owners who fail to comply could face $250 violations.

Why is the SCOOP Act significant?

Dog waste can harbor bacteria and parasites, posing a public health concern and a neighborhood nuisance. Cleaner sidewalks and parks could improve daily life for families, runners, wheelchair users, and anyone else trying to move through the city without constantly looking down.

Free bag dispensers could eliminate the common excuse of forgetting a bag, while education campaigns may help more pet owners understand the health and environmental consequences of leaving waste behind.

The composting pilot would also explore a new way to handle pet waste collected from dog runs, potentially keeping it from lingering in public spaces.

For pet owners hoping to reduce waste at home as well, choosing plastic-free options for everyday products like dog poop bags, including simple swaps that can cut back on single-use plastic.

What are people saying?

Residents of NYC seemed to be largely supportive of the SCOOP Act.

"Dogs are wonderful, but people need to take more responsibility for looking after their waste so that we can all enjoy being dog owners and non-dog owners together," said dog owner Ciara Warner, according to Gothamist.

Still, not everyone believes bag dispensers alone will fix the problem. Brooklyn salon owner Lavish Testman said some people already refuse to clean up after their pets even when confronted and worried she could be punished for someone else not cleaning up poop outside her salon, adding, "Just pick up your poop, man."

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