Industry insider breaks down Hollywood's latest 'dystopian' trend: 'How about the flat out lies that popular shows ... are spreading?

Many households are switching to cleaner energy, but there are still skeptics — and it doesn't help that Hollywood often portrays renewable energy in a negative light, as an industry insider pointed out.

EnergySage posted an Instagram reel showing clips of its YouTube series "Plugged In." In the video, Kristina Zagame, senior researcher at EnergySage, recalled a dystopian Hollywood trend they discussed: Cleaner energy is almost never mentioned in movies and shows — and when it is, it's usually portrayed as something negative.

"How about the flat-out lies that popular shows … are spreading about clean energy?" Zagame asked in one episode.

The reel revisited this dystopian Hollywood trend with a positive update. Zagame mentioned that the 2025 Netflix movie "A Merry Little Ex-Mas" features cleaner energy technologies like EVs, heat pumps, and solar panels.

The film portrays cleaner energy in a more favorable light, with a solar energy system playing an important role in the story, potentially shifting people's perspectives or encouraging them to learn about environmental issues and alternative energy sources.

Highlighting solar power in pop culture can have real-world impacts. Going solar is one of the best ways to shift to less-polluting energy and save money on home energy bills.

Despite Hollywood's uneven track record, some entertainment companies are taking sustainability seriously behind the scenes. Netflix, for example, has invested in cleaner energy, while groups of art directors founded a committee with initiatives to reduce waste on sets.

Going solar offers a cleaner alternative for powering homes because it generates minimal pollution, according to Earth.org. It can also help homeowners save money with financial returns and lower monthly utility bills, per the U.S. Department of Energy.

People commented on the "Does Hollywood Hate Clean Energy?" YouTube video, calling for better representation of renewable power in Hollywood projects.

"Come on Hollywood, show the power of the sun!" one person wrote.

"Calling actors and directors — include solar in upcoming movies and shows," another viewer commented.

