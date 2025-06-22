Dodge reveals stunning reinvention of one of its classic models — here's what's happening

Dodge has unveiled its next foray into the electric vehicle space, and unsurprisingly for the company, it's a powerful take on its most iconic muscle car.

According to Inside EVs, Dodge unveiled the four-door version of the Dodge Charger Daytona, its all-electric muscle car. The sedan version pairs with the coupe that was released last year.

Much like its coupe cousin, the sedan Charger Daytona features a dual-motor engine, which generates 670 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. If that's not enough juice for muscle car fans, the PowerShot feature adds another 40 horsepower to the equation for 10 seconds, allowing the Charger to go from zero to 60 in a staggering 3.3 seconds.

Dodge says that makes the new Charger the quickest muscle car in the world, and it can take a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds.

The powerful sedan comes in at a price point between $60,000 and $70,000 but figures to appeal to car enthusiasts who want their vehicles with a little more punch than what is typically associated with EVs.

EVs come with significant benefits for consumers. They save money on fuel and maintenance, with electricity being cheaper than gasoline and the lack of fluids in the engine meaning you need less routine maintenance on the vehicle each year than you do with a combustion engine. On top of that, EVs are better for the environment, even after accounting for the environmental impact of mining for the materials used in the batteries.

Dodge is already taking preorders on the 2026 Charger Daytona sedan, with deliveries expected to begin later this year.

