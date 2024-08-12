Boater seeks advice after uncovering concerning issues with new gasoline containers: 'I was trying to avoid ... this'

For the EPA, it's an undeniably worthy cause to minimize overnight evaporative emissions. These emissions, also known as diurnal emissions, consist of toxic and pollutive fumes that seep out of gas tanks of boats, cars, and more.

However, like so many issues, this presents a challenge that's not simple to solve. And one boat owner encountered firsthand the frustrations of the Environmental Protection Agency's latest approach when he realized his new, "non-pollutive" gas tank had turned into a veritable pressure cooker.

He posted a photo on Reddit of the swollen plastic tank, writing: "I bought a self venting gas tank. Why is it still expanding like this when the lid is on?"

Commenters who had experienced the problem for themselves jumped in with explanations. "It lets air IN, not OUT," one person said.

"Ahh okay I have a cap with a vent but thought this one was supposed to be automatic," the OP replied. "Guess not?"

"It lets air in as you burn the fuel," somebody explained. "Doesn't let gas fumes out."

"That was exactly what I was trying to avoid with this," the OP said, frustrated.

Similarly well-meaning but ineffective approaches — such as creating a tank with no air vents at all — have proved superbly frustrating to people such as the OP.

"Those tanks are straight garbage," another person echoed.

And unfortunately, none of the commenters seemed to have a solution that didn't involve some form of pollution.

"I've just been leaving my cap partially screwed on which leads to some gas spilling out around the threads," another person shared. "Kind of hilarious how the EPA has done all of this with gas cans and probably leads to more gasoline in our waterways due to all the spills."

Indeed, as long as people are still using fossil-fuel powered cars (and in this case, boats) to get around, polluting our atmosphere and our waterways with toxic fumes and spillage is unavoidable. But switching to an electric vehicle — or, even better, a self-powered vehicle like a kayak (or no vehicle) — is an excellent way to work toward a safer, cleaner future for all.

