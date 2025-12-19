Officials issue urgent recall for popular liquor over safety concerns: 'Unsafe to drink'

Stores have posted recall notices regarding the affected bottles and what to do if you purchased one.

Food and drink recalls have become increasingly common in recent years due to complex global supply chains, in which contamination can happen at various points.

For example, many bottles of the almond liqueur Disaronno were recalled due to potential glass shards.

What's happening?

As the BBC reported, the Food Standards Agency recently issued a recall of 700-milliliter bottles of Disaronno sold in Scotland and England.

According to a notice on the agency's website, the brand's parent company recalled the bottles because "the possible presence of small pieces of glass within some bottles of product, which could make it unsafe to drink."

Why are food and beverage recalls important?

Recalls are necessary to protect consumers from harm, but they also highlight broader issues in the industrial food production industry. Recalls are rarely isolated incidents and can result from broader supply-chain shortcuts and unreliable safety standards.

These recalls help promote public health and safety and consumer awareness, thereby encouraging consumers to avoid affected products and dispose of them. There are also business-integrity implications, as prompt and effective recalls help maintain brands' reputations and consumer trust while avoiding legal penalties and significant financial losses.

What's being done to ensure our food and drinks are safe?

Governments typically implement multilayered approaches to ensure food safety, including agency oversight, food codes, and ongoing monitoring and testing. The European Commission has taken steps to protect the food supply with a law that mandates soil health monitoring and that provides financial incentives to improve soil conditions.

Meanwhile, other government efforts are addressing the issue of "forever chemicals" in our food. Some nations have implemented bans and restrictions on PFAS compounds to phase them out of food production.

You can protect yourself from dangerous chemicals that make their way to store shelves by choosing PFAS-free products. Eating a diet filled with healthy, whole foods may also limit exposure. To feel more confident in what you eat, consider growing your own food and trying more plant-based food options.

Sharing news of recalls, like this Disaronno recall, is also helpful for raising public awareness and protecting loved ones.

