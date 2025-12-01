Lawmakers consider expanding controversial law to ban gas in new constructions: 'It's time to do something'

"[It] doesn't seem good enough for me."

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase the number of cities and towns allowed to ban dirty energy hookups in new construction.

In 2022, the state created a pilot program that allowed 10 municipalities to ban such hookups in major constructions and renovations, per Canary Media. The new bill would allow the addition of up to 10 more communities, and towns like Salem and Somerville have expressed interest in taking part.

Massachusetts has a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and this program is one path to that goal. But while Salem City Councilor Jeff Cohen supports the bill, he doesn't think it goes far enough and would like to see even more cities included to make a more meaningful impact on the state's carbon output.

"It's time to do something," Cohen told Canary Media. ​"Ten at a time doesn't seem good enough for me."

The media outlet adds that other communities across the country have also pursued similar policies, and New York recently became the first state to implement an all-electric building standard.

As more communities move toward an electric future, Americans can expect significant benefits. According to a 2024 report from Rewiring America, electrifying the nation's homes would greatly improve outdoor air quality, "leading to 3,400 fewer premature deaths, 1,300 fewer hospital admissions and ER visits, 220,000 fewer asthma attacks, and 670,000 fewer days of reduced activity or missed work for Americans each year."

Electric appliances can also help save people money. For instance, induction burners are an electric alternative to gas stoves. According to the Department of Energy, they're 30-40% more efficient than their gas counterparts and can lower households' gas and electricity bills.

These devices also cook food faster and are better for your health — gas stoves release harmful indoor air pollutants such as nitrous oxides and carbon monoxide, the DOE says.

The good news is that there's still time to take advantage of federal incentives that can get you up to $840 off the cost of an induction range. It's important to act quickly, as these incentives are part of the Inflation Reduction Act and will go away in 2026.

If you rent or just can't afford a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners are an excellent compromise. These devices start at around $50 and offer the same benefits as an induction range.

"To combat climate change, improve lung health, and ensure cleaner air for all, we must prioritize access to clean and affordable energy solutions," William Barrett, Assistant Vice President for Nationwide Clean Air Policy at the American Lung Association, said in a statement regarding Rewiring America's 2024 report.

"Transitioning to modern, electric appliances not only reduces harmful emissions but also significantly enhances outdoor air quality, leading to healthier communities and lower healthcare costs. The potential for improving public health through residential electrification is immense, making it a critical investment in a healthier, more sustainable future," Barrett added.

