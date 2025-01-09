Shopper calls out Dior for 'unhinged' item listed for sale online: 'We ... are being mocked'

"I love my luxury items just as much as the next person, but this is taking it a little too far."

When it comes to luxury items, many people are willing to pay a pretty penny — and for good reason. In exchange for a premium price tag, luxury brands offer high-quality materials, exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, exclusivity, and, of course, brand reputation.

While these qualities have been both a promise and expectation for some time, unfortunately, some name brands have begun to skimp out on consumers. Instead of offering the same superior products, they hope the name of the brand and the status alone will keep customers coming back.

Luckily, consumers aren't buying it.

In a video posted to TikTok, luxury fashion influencer Celesta (@itscelesta) recently called Dior out for an "unhinged" item the brand listed for sale on its website.

The item? A small ribbon — the exact same customers receive as complimentary packaging with their Dior purchase — except this one includes a clip for your hair and a hefty $580 price tag.

"I love my luxury items just as much as the next person, but this is taking it a little too far," Celesta remarked in the video.

Superfluous and impractical fashion trends such as this, as well as other microtrends, highlight some of the worst parts of capitalism, which encourages the overproduction and overconsumption of goods, wastes precious natural resources, and further pollutes the planet.

As a result, consumers excessively buy more and more to keep up with the latest fashion trends. However, as new fads emerge, clothes go "out of style," causing consumers to wear once-popular garments less and less.

Unfortunately, this means many trending garments end up in landfills once their popularity fades. Clothing is one of the most frequently discarded items, with estimates suggesting that 8 billion to 60 billion articles of clothing are never even sold, according to the Guardian. Approximately 101 million tons of clothing are sent to landfills each year.

Instead of participating in an endless cycle of consumption and waste, buying second hand offers a more sustainable way to score unique and stylish pieces. Plus, shopping at local thrift stores is much cheaper than spending $580 on a Dior ribbon. There are also many online alternatives, such as eBay, Poshmark, Mercari, ThredUP, and Depop.

Celesta and other users had plenty to say about Dior's ridiculous marketing ploy.

"We, as consumers, are being mocked by these big designer houses," Celesta said at the end of her video. "This is not even giving free with purchase; this is giving DIY."

Another annoyed user posted, "Dior honestly thinks we're brainless at this point."

Other users shared that they had already found or made their own versions of the expensive Dior ribbon.

"I always use the ribbon on the packaging to wrap around my hats or my hair," commented one Dior customer.

Another said, "I just bought this for $20 at a boutique and was complaining that I overpaid."

