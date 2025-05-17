Experts issue warning as clothing brands create 'digital twins' of fashion models: 'We must develop regulatory frameworks'

Fast-fashion companies like H&M are embracing "digital twin" technology, or lifelike AI replicas of real human models, to power their marketing and design strategies.

What's happening?

As The Conversation reported, H&M debuted its latest AI endeavor by cloning 30 real-life models using digital-twin technology.

These replicas, generated through a meticulous process involving full-body scanning and voice modeling, are designed to promote products, interact with consumers, and even model clothing virtually.

H&M isn't the only one. AI avatars are popping up in fashion showrooms everywhere, hinting at a future where real people might be replaced with endlessly reusable digital doubles.

While some models will receive ongoing compensation and partial control of their likeness, industry norms around pay, rights, and data ownership remain inconsistent.

"As digital twins technology continues to evolve, we must develop regulatory frameworks to ensure fair compensation for workers in creative industries," wrote Jul Parke, a PhD student in Media, Technology & Culture at the University of Toronto, for The Conversation.

Why are digital twins important?

The digital-twin AI trend raises serious questions about labor fairness, identity, and environmental responsibility.

For fashion models, photographers, and influencers, digital clones could mean less work and reduced compensation. Those with larger followings will be able to capitalize on the trend more, squeezing out those without massive online followings or industry clout.

Even more troubling, this new tech wave may amplify the harmful effects of fast fashion, which is already one of the world's most wasteful industries.

Fast fashion produces over 92 million tons of textile waste every year, and it's not slowing down. Many garments are designed to fall apart quickly, funneling more synthetic, plastic-laced clothing into landfills and ecosystems.

Now, with AI-generated models at the forefront, fashion companies may further reduce investments in real human labor and sustainability. And despite digital twins being virtual, their existence still serves to sell physical products, potentially accelerating the cycle of overproduction and waste.

What's being done about digital twins?

While the ethical standards for digital twins are still evolving, some companies are committing to more transparent practices, including fair compensation and usage rights for the humans behind the clones.

Industry experts are urging lawmakers and labor groups to develop clear regulations to prevent exploitation, especially as AI grows more powerful.

For consumers, one of the most effective ways to push back against this troubling fast-fashion trend is by refusing to engage with fast fashion altogether.

Thrifting and buying secondhand extend the life of garments, prevent waste, and save shoppers hundreds of dollars. Every small choice helps reduce textile waste and demand for exploitative practices in the digital space or otherwise.

