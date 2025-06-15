Former Volkswagen executives slapped with prison sentences over 'dieselgate' scandal — here's what you need to know

The automaker has also faced numerous lawsuits due to the scandal, paying billions in fines and restitution.

A German court recently convicted former Volkswagen managers for their part in the "dieselgate" scandal, which occurred almost 10 years ago.

What's happening?

In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency discovered Volkswagen had falsified emissions tests to ensure their cars met U.S. standards during testing, making the vehicles appear more climate-friendly than they actually were.

Now, a German court has found four former managers of Volkswagen guilty of fraud and handed down prison sentences to two of them, according to the Guardian.

The court gave the longest sentence, of four-and-a-half years, to the former head of diesel motor development. The former head of drive electronics received a sentence of two years and seven months, and two other executives received suspended sentences.

Volkswagen released a statement about the case against the managers, per the Guardian, saying "proceedings in the court in Braunschweig are against individuals" and had "no significant consequences for the cases before the civil courts that Volkswagen is involved in."

Why is this case important?

"Dieselgate" was another instance of a company manipulating data to appear more environmentally friendly than it was.

In the case of "dieselgate," Volkswagen's rigging of emissions tests meant these vehicles produced excess pollution on the road, leading to dirtier air. One study estimated this act of fraud would result in 59 early deaths in the U.S.

Much like instances of greenwashing, this kind of fraud often leads to distrust in corporations when the truth comes to light. Greenwashing and fraud can discourage people from exploring whether a company is engaging in proper sustainability practices, as it can be challenging to determine a corporation's level of honesty.

However, "dieselgate" is also important because several courts, countries, and individuals held Volkswagen responsible. As more and more corporations are deemed liable for greenwashing and other manipulative tactics, it can lead to a reduction in this behavior and, hopefully, will encourage companies to take legitimate, sustainable action.

What's being done about Volkswagen?

These aren't the only individuals from Volkswagen involved in court cases. Currently, there are 31 others suspected of involvement who face proceedings in Germany, and the U.S. has already imprisoned two more. The automaker has also faced numerous lawsuits due to the scandal, paying billions in fines and restitution, while some employees lost their jobs.

