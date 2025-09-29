US officials clash over stunning policy demands: 'This is the latest list of words to avoid'

The Department of Energy added several more climate-related phrases to its list of "words to avoid using" at the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Politico reported on Monday.

These phrases included "climate change," "green," and "decarbonization," according to an email sent to employees on Friday, Sept. 26, per Politico. The restrictions come despite these phrases referring to concepts that have been central to the office's work.

What's happening?

Combating rising global temperatures and reducing planet-overheating pollution has been at the core of the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's work.

"EERE is committed to bringing the benefits of energy innovation to every American by making the United States a global leader in renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies," the office's website still read as of Monday, Sept. 29.

"The growing market for technologies that decrease energy costs, make energy consumption more efficient, and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels presents a generational opportunity to stimulate economic growth, boost America's energy independence, and improve the health and well-being of the American people," the EERE website also said.

Apparently, that mission now will have to be accomplished without using key words and phrases that refer to the work that the office traditionally has done.

"Please ensure that every member of your team is aware that this is the latest list of words to avoid – and continue to be conscientious about avoiding any terminology that you know to be misaligned with the Administration's perspectives and priorities," Rachael Overbey, the acting director of external affairs, wrote in the Sept. 26 email, according to Politico.

On LinkedIn, Overbey markets herself as an "Oil & Gas Industry Leader," having formerly worked at Emerald Oil and the New Mexico Oil & Gas Association, though it's unclear whether the directive comes from her as an effort of caution or if she was relaying the directive from someone more senior in the administration.

Other restricted words and phrases included in the email were "'clean' or 'dirty' energy,'" "Carbon/CO2 'Footprint,'" "sustainability/sustainable," and "Tax breaks/tax credits/subsidies," per Politico.

Why is it important?

How the directive to ban certain words and phrases will impact the EERE's work was not immediately clear, but it represented a stark change for the office.

According to its website, EERE provides funding to innovative ideas relating to renewable energy and other new, cleaner energy sources, as well as conducting "World-class research and development." A significant portion of the funding doled out by the EERE, which was appropriated by Congress, goes to small businesses.

The change was not only representative of the current administration's U-turn away from investments in renewable energy and combating rising global temperatures. It also was part of a pattern of diverting or withholding funds that were legally appropriated by Congress, which has raised separation of powers concerns.

What's being done about it?

While the current administration has continued to roll back the progress made toward a cleaner energy future, as well as the millions of American jobs that have come with it, there are still plenty of things that can be done to preserve the health of the atmosphere and environment, as well as to continue past progress without the federal government's involvement, regardless of political preferences on other issues.

At the political level, you can help push for policies that favor cleaner, renewable energy by using your voice, contacting your elected representatives, and voting for candidates that share your energy and environmental priorities.

Going further, you can take steps to reduce planet-heating pollution and support cleaner, renewable technologies in your own life. For example, by buying or leasing solar panels on your home and driving an EV, you can help reduce heat-trapping pollution while also saving money on electricity and gas and helping to support the renewable-energy industry through these challenging times.

