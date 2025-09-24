Major library makes revolutionary upgrade to its facilities: 'A new benchmark'

The system maximizes the renewable energy generated by the solar panels to reduce energy costs and maintain reliability in a safe manner.

The Denver Public Library is taking a big step toward sustainability by implementing solar power and an innovative battery storage system, keeping fire safety a top priority, as Electrek reported.

McKinstry, a sustainable construction expert, teamed up with battery energy storage system (BESS) developers Viridi and the Denver Public Library to create a first-of-its-kind solar and battery storage system that does not compromise the safety of the building — designed by Michael Graves — or the staff and visitors inside.

The battery backup solution met Denver's fire safety standards and alleviated public fears about the risk of lithium-ion battery fires.

The system maximizes the renewable energy generated by the solar panels to reduce energy costs and maintain reliability in a safe manner. It is the city's first-ever solar and battery storage system. Not only does the library benefit from lower energy costs by using solar panels, but it can also store excess energy for future use.

By installing solar panels, you can also reduce your reliance on energy sources that pollute, such as coal and gas, in turn reducing air pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. Using battery backup, like the Denver Public Library, can give you reliable energy independence, which can keep electricity flowing to your home during power outages.

Signing up for community solar is also an option. Community solar programs enable you to reduce your environmental impact without the need to install panels on your roof. You can subscribe to a nearby solar farm and receive credits on your energy bill. It's a great alternative if installing solar panels on your home isn't feasible.

The innovative solar and energy storage system being used by the Denver Public Library lays the groundwork for similar sustainable projects. McKinstry stated that it sets "a new benchmark for how cities can combine renewable energy and battery storage without compromising safety."

