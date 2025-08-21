Government officials roll out $950 incentive for citizens to snag brand new e-bikes — here's who qualifies

Denver is giving residents another reason to ditch their car keys for pedals. The city's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability, and Resiliency reopened its electric bike rebate program, which has already helped thousands of people swap their wheels for two.

The program offers two main voucher options: $450 off a standard e-bike or up to $950 for an adaptive model, with income-qualified residents eligible for the higher discount, according to 9News. Savings are capped at 80% of the bike's price before sales tax, but the state's $450 e-bike tax credit can stack on top of the city rebate — meaning a $1,000 e-bike could cost just $100.

Interest in these programs isn't unique to Denver, either. Cities from Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Oakland, California, have launched their own rebates, and places such as Bend, Oregon, are even giving e-bikes away, the Central Oregon Daily reported. This reflects a shift across the country: Local governments are acknowledging e-bikes as an affordable, low-pollution option that's more practical for residents than a car.

As one rider told Electrek, "I use my e-bike every single day for errands, to go play pickleball, to go to the movies. … When I moved to CA 7 years ago, I sold my car and have used my bikes and public transport everywhere."

The financial perks are also compelling. An e-bike can cut transportation costs to a fraction of what it takes to run a car by eliminating gas, parking fees, and maintenance costs. They're faster and more accessible than traditional bikes for long or hilly rides. And they're also better for your health thanks to the low-impact exercise built into every ride and for your community's air quality since e-bikes produce no tailpipe pollution.

"It is a win-win," another commenter told Electrek. "It reduces polluting cars … permits people to live in denser housing concentration. ... It will reduce urban sprawl as people demand services within biking distance from their homes. Noise and air pollution reduction will improve health and people will get more exercise, which also improves health."

If you're ready to ride, Upway offers a huge selection of e-bikes, many for up to 60% off retail prices, making it easy to find a model that fits your lifestyle and budget. It also buys used e-bikes for those looking to sell.

Pairing an e-bike with home solar can make your transportation even cheaper. Charging from your own panels not only trims your electric bill but also keeps your ride powered entirely by clean energy. EnergySage offers an easy way to compare vetted solar quotes and find a setup that works for your home.

