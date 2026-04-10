Lowe's customer lashes out after buying altered plant: 'Should be a crime'

This situation calls for more respect for plants and the customers who don't want their new plants unnecessarily damaged.

Packaging is a consistent source of waste in modern society and one social media user highlighted one example that defied belief.

On the r/Orchids subreddit, a Redditor posted a picture of their newly purchased dendrobium orchid that ironically had its care instructions stapled right through a leaf.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Damn it Lowe's," they wrote. "They're always stapling and staking through the leaves!"

The picture showed the packaging with info about the orchid plant, creating a noticeable hole in one of the leaves. There was one novice to the plant world who was a bit confused by the problem, which a commenter cleared up.

"Leaves are scarce and take weeks to grow to functional size," they explained. "Damaged leaves cannot fully heal, but luckily the damaged spot will usually dry off and the rest of the leaf will continue to photosynthesize normally."

A separate user wasn't sure if Lowe's was ultimately to blame for the issue.

"That's the work of Better-Gro, alas," a commenter wrote, implicating a brand sold at Lowe's. "I've gotten two stapled through the leaf like that."

They, too, had an orchid leaf with clear damage from overzealous stapling. Whoever's truly at fault, the situation is frustrating.

It doesn't seem like it would be that hard to use a string, a rubber band, or some other tool to attach the information without puncturing the plants so severely.

The original poster bemoaned the need to use a "freaking industrial strength staple" to do the deed, as perhaps there was a gentler way to do things, even with a staple.

This situation certainly called for more respect for plants and the customers who don't want their new plants marred by unnecessary leaf damage. Fellow plant lovers shared their sympathies in the comments, calling the practice "rude" and "awful."

"Should be a crime," a user proclaimed.

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