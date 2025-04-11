Officials move to ban controversial food item found in schools across the country: 'Prioritizing student health'

Changes could be on the menu for Delaware schools after state lawmakers introduced a new bill.

Senate Bill 69 would prohibit selling or distributing food and beverages that contain Red 40 at public and charter schools, according to the Delaware News Journal. Sen. Eric Buckson is the primary sponsor of the bill, which looks to protect students from potential health risks associated with the food additive.

Approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Red 40 is a synthetic food dye made from petroleum. The dye is used in various foods, including cereal, beverages, dairy products, and sugary treats.

However, Cleveland Clinic named allergic reactions and migraines as potential side effects. There are also studies that link artificial food dyes to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in kids.

The introduction of the bill comes just months after the FDA announced a nationwide ban on Red 3 in food, beverages, and drug products. Red 3 and Red 40 are not the same, though they pose similar concerns. According to scientists, Red 3 may cause cancer and thyroid issues, which prompted the European Union to ban the additive over 30 years ago.

Delaware isn't the first state to take a stand against artificial food dyes. Many states across the nation have worked to pass laws prohibiting synthetic food coloring. Companies are moving away from dyes, too. PepsiCo is in the process of phasing out synthetic dyes used in snacks. The company will use natural ingredients instead.

Banning artificial food dyes is a win for the environment as well. According to one study, synthetic dyes are harmful to animals, plants, and humans. Untreated synthetic dyes released into bodies of water can reduce light for photosynthesis, affecting the entire food chain.

If the new bill is passed in Delaware, the restrictions would take effect in schools by July 1, 2026. The Senate Education Committee is reviewing the legislation. "The bill ensures Delaware is prioritizing student health while providing room for reasonable exemptions as necessary," Buckson said.

