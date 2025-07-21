Officials celebrate innovative new energy project that will lower bills for thousands of homes: 'Did a very good job'

While federal policy is casting a shadow on solar-industry incentives, Delaware is shining the light with a project in Sussex County that "democratizes" locally generated power, according to WHYY, a PBS affiliate.

The 9,000-module community solar farm is designed to lower energy bills for residents and businesses by replacing imported electricity with cleaner solar energy.

"Most of the energy that we use comes from outside of our states, and most of the energy that we actually generate in-state comes from way north of here … there are losses of the energy that you get from just traveling that distance," Democratic Sen. Stephanie Hansen of Delaware said, per WHYY.

It's positive news for an industry that could use it. Federal policy under the Republican-controlled government will eliminate most solar and other clean energy incentives by the end of the year, or well before intended sunset dates, according to EnergySage.

EnergySage provides insight and quotes on home solar panel installations, offering guidance that can save you up to $10,000 on upfront costs. The benefits can be locked in if a project is installed by the end of the year, as the One Big Beautiful Bill will soon end the 30% solar tax credit.

In Delaware, state lawmakers have opened the shutters for solar power with friendly legislation. They intend to help "The First State" meet its goal of sourcing 40% of power from renewables by 2035, with more benchmarks through 2050, per WHYY.

The new community solar project is designed to help residents who don't have the ability to install rooftop panels. Programs like these typically involve subscribing to solar power from nearby farms, tapping into savings of about $150 for homes with an average power bill of around $125.

The Sussex array is on a nearly 36-acre plot. It will be able to power about 750 homes and small businesses when it starts generating power "in a couple months." This project has been in the works for about five years, though developer TurningPoint Energy plans to build a total of six installations across the state. Nautilus Solar Energy was also involved with this farm.

The rewards are intended to be widespread. Low-income households will get a 20% discount on power bills, while others will enjoy a 10% break, according to WHYY.

"Delaware did a very good job in how they designed this program," Nautilus Vice President Eric LaMora said, per WHYY. "Every project, at least 15% of the energy goes to benefit low-income households."

As for rooftop systems, EnergySage reported that technology improvements are lowering costs. Solar prices hit a record low of $2.50 per watt late last year, decreasing from $3.80 in 2014. But taking action as soon as possible will secure the added rebates.

Cleaner energy is crucial to reducing heat-trapping air pollution from dirty fuel sources. The fumes increase the risk of severe weather and heat waves, according to NASA. Some places may even become too hot for comfortable living. The agency also reported that average surface temperatures in 2024 were the hottest on record.

In Delaware, a community effort was needed to make the cost-reduction project possible.

"We listened to what the community solar development community had to say about … the impediments. And then we set out to write a bill," Hansen said, per WHYY.

