Investigation uncovers disturbing truth about thousands of automotive parts sold in city: 'Hold sellers … accountable until these illegal practices stop'

While gas-guzzling cars are undoubtedly bad for the environment because of the harmful gases they release, emissions control technology in some vehicles can mitigate the problem somewhat.

However, one auto parts distributor in Nashville, Tennessee, has been selling devices that make these systems inoperable.

What's happening?

According to WKRN, Diesel Performance Parts has been selling "defeat devices," which violate the Clean Air Act. Officials found that 6,858 aftermarket defeat devices had been sold since 2018.

Jeaneanne Gettle, EPA Acting Regional Administrator for Region 4, said the government agency "will use all of its enforcement tools to hold sellers of defeat devices like DPPI accountable until these illegal practices stop."

The Department of Justice has ordered Diesel Performance Parts to pay $320,000 in civil penalties.

Why are defeat devices concerning?

In addition to being against the law, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division Todd Kim told WKRN they "contribute significantly higher amounts of pollutants into the air" and added that excess vehicle emissions noticeably impact the air we breathe.

The EPA noted that toxic smog released from dirty fuel-powered cars can lead to serious health conditions, exacerbating respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and decreasing lung function. These pollutants can also be responsible for premature mortality.

That's not even to mention the environmental impact of vehicle emissions. The EPA has said a typical passenger car can produce "about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year." This planet-warming gas traps heat inside the atmosphere, encouraging warmer global temperatures that increase the risk and severity of extreme weather conditions, ruin crop production, and negatively impact biodiversity.

What can be done to limit vehicle emissions?

Avoiding illegal defeat devices is a good start to prevent excess vehicle emissions. But moving away from gas-guzzling cars is an even more positive action.

Electric vehicles are far better for the planet over their life cycle than cars powered by an internal combustion engine, even when considering the mining activity needed for battery construction.

They produce zero tailpipe emissions for one very good reason: They simply don't have a tailpipe. That means they don't reduce air quality when out on the road, and they don't release any planet-warming gases while being driven.

If the energy used to recharge a battery comes from renewable sources, their negative environmental impact will be further decreased, since most energy providers still rely on dirty fuels to produce electricity.

But EVs can also help you save money in the long term. Electricity is far cheaper than gasoline or diesel, making refueling much more affordable. Meanwhile, thanks to fewer moving parts, EVs require significantly less maintenance than ICE cars.

Now is a great time to make your next car an EV, too. Motorists can get a $7,500 reduction on the purchase price of new vehicles via the Inflation Reduction Act.

President-elect Donald Trump has suggested he'll be removing this incentive when he takes office, but that will need an act of Congress to achieve, as Axios detailed. However, the sooner you invest in an EV, the better.

