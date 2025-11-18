US startup signs deal to deliver nuclear power to booming industry: 'It wouldn't surprise me if people are signing multiple agreements'

A California company developing nuclear power technology has secured nonbinding agreements to deliver 12.5 gigawatts of electricity, which would match what more than 12 standard nuclear reactors produce, Bloomberg reported.
Deep Fission, based in Berkeley, builds systems that position compact nuclear reactors far beneath Earth's surface. The company has attracted interest from data center operators who need dependable electricity without carbon pollution for artificial intelligence operations.
The agreements are preliminary, and the delivery timeline is uncertain. "It wouldn't surprise me if people are signing multiple agreements because they don't know who can produce the power in the time frame that we need," Liz Muller, the company's co-founder and CEO, said on Bloomberg Television.
A surge in AI computing has created urgent demand for electricity sources that don't produce carbon pollution. Tech companies need consistent power that can run around the clock, making nuclear energy appealing despite its challenges. Data centers that run AI models consume massive amounts of electricity, and that demand keeps growing.
The agreements Deep Fission signed don't guarantee the company will deliver all that power. Multiple companies are competing to meet the same demand, as Muller indicated, and customers may sign deals with several providers to see which actually build reactors first.
Nuclear power produces substantial electricity without carbon dioxide pollution and can operate alongside solar and wind energy. The technology supports energy security by reducing dependence on fuel imports. Nuclear plants can run continuously regardless of weather conditions, too.
But nuclear energy comes with serious considerations. Radioactive waste requires secure storage for thousands of years. Building nuclear plants costs billions of dollars upfront.
Additionally, safety concerns persist long after accidents at the Fukushima and Chernobyl plants in Japan and what is now Ukraine. The same technology used for peaceful energy production also has connections to weapons development, raising proliferation worries.
Only a handful of new reactors have started operating in the United States since 2000. Advanced nuclear technologies such as Deep Fission's subterranean systems remain untested at commercial scale. Construction timelines stretch across years while companies work through complex regulations.
