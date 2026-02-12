  • Business Business

Expert debunks misleading argument about electric vehicles: 'It gets real bad real fast'

"I believe you."

by Mariah Botkin
A TikTok by the account Electrify This pushed back on a familiar argument against electric vehicles.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTok creator is pushing back on a familiar argument against electric vehicles by pointing viewers toward lifecycle pollution data that often gets left out of online debates.

The video, shared by climate and energy creator Electrify This (@electrify_this), gained traction for directly addressing claims that EVs are "just as bad" — or worse — for the environment than gas-powered cars. Instead of focusing on tailpipe emissions alone, the creator zooms out to look at the lifecycles of vehicles, from fuel extraction to daily use.

@electrify_this Link to article: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2024-03-21/evs-are-much-lower-emitting-than-combustion-cars #ev #electriccars ♬ original sound - ELECTRIFY THIS

In the clip, the creator cites a Bloomberg analysis showing that petrol and diesel cars produce roughly 70% more carbon pollution than electric vehicles over their lifetimes — even before factoring in the emissions tied to extracting, refining, and transporting fossil fuels. 

"When you consider the extraction, the refining, and the moving of those fuels all around the world," the creator explains, "oh yeah, it gets real bad real fast."

After laying out that baseline, she addresses a common misconception: that EV battery manufacturing makes electric cars worse for the environment overall. According to Bloomberg and groups such as the International Council on Clean Transportation, battery production does create a higher upfront emissions cost — but EVs quickly make up for it during use. 

In the United States, an electric vehicle typically becomes the cleaner option after about 25,000 miles of driving, or just over two years for the average driver.

Crucially, EVs also keep getting cleaner over time. As power grids add more renewable energy sources, the pollution tied to charging continues to drop — unlike with gas vehicles, whose pollution levels are locked in the moment they leave the factory. 

While the video sparked plenty of dismissive reactions, other commenters took a more measured view. "I believe you. Yet the transition is going to take a while," one viewer wrote.

Some users added context to the debate by pointing out how electricity generation already differs around the world, with one noting, "In France 90% is generated from renewables and nuclear."

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

