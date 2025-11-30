Experts debunk misleading claim made by popular social media account: 'Jaw-dropping'

A well-informed public is in the best position to vote for candidates and policies that will build a healthier, richer, more environmentally stable world. Unfortunately, the internet is full of people with their own agendas spreading misinformation.

Thankfully, sources such as Science Feedback do their part to debunk these misleading claims — as the organization did recently regarding a video from the Wide Awake Media on the social platform X about wind turbines.

"When we compare wind turbines with fossil fuel power plants, which still provide most of the world's electricity today, we find that wind energy is cheaper to build, less greenhouse-gas-intensive, doesn't require a continued supply of fuel, and kills fewer birds," Science Feedback reported.

This was in response to a video post from Wide Awake Media touting the "jaw-dropping quantity of energy and resources" required to build a wind turbine to produce energy. The post also repeated common claims by opponents of wind power, such as the idea that wind turbines are dangerous to birds.

However, as Science Feedback pointed out, the numbers on wind turbines only look large in a vacuum. We need to generate electricity somehow, and all of the options for generating electricity take energy and resources, so the question isn't how much wind turbines consume in absolute terms; it's whether they use more or less than the alternatives over their lifetime.

And there, the verdict is clear. Wind turbines, like other forms of clean energy, use significantly less energy and resources over the course of their lives and produce less pollution than fossil fuels.

There is also no evidence that they are more expensive for end users. Even the claim that they kill birds is misleading — dirty energy sources kill many more birds by contributing to the Earth's rising temperature, an issue that wind turbines can help correct.

In other words, the idea that wind turbines are bad for the environment is just plain misinformation.

