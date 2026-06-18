North Carolina plan would end data center tax breaks by 2032: 'Be clear-eyed about the real cost'

"The conversations happening currently are already creating significant uncertainty for the industry."

North Carolina's fight over data centers is broadening into a wider debate over artificial intelligence, energy demand, and who should bear the cost.

Gov. Josh Stein wants to wind down the state's generous data center incentives, contending that households should not be footing the bill for the industry's fast-rising electricity needs.

What happened?

WUNC News reported that North Carolina currently offers broad sales and use tax breaks to facilities making at least $75 million in investments over five years.

Those incentives include exemptions tied to construction, electricity, hardware, software, and HVAC equipment. Unlike most states that offer data center tax exemptions, North Carolina's incentive package does not currently include a sunset date.

Stein's proposal would change that. His approach would first eliminate the electricity sales-tax break after this year and let the rest of the state's exemption package expire at the close of 2032.

Under the plan, data centers would need to apply for the exemption this year, and applicants would have to meet the $75 million investment threshold by the end of 2028 under an accelerated timeline.

The proposal comes as lawmakers are already weighing at least a partial rollback in the state budget, while a separate House-approved bill would bar local governments from offering incentives to data centers.

Local resistance has helped elevate the debate. Charlotte recently imposed a 150-day moratorium on new data center projects as expansion plans draw more scrutiny.

Why does it matter?

The potential tax cost is a major part of Stein's argument.

He has said the state is already foregoing about $45 million to $57 million, according to WUNC. Commerce Department estimates show that figure could jump dramatically to $1.5 billion to $2.3 billion during construction if every proposed facility is built. It would go up an additional $450 million each year afterward.

Data centers also put pressure on the power grid. They are central to cloud computing and AI, and the boom comes with serious concerns. Those include massive electricity and water use, strain on local infrastructure, and potentially higher monthly bills for everyday people.

What are people saying?

As reported by WUNC, Stein said in a statement, "I've called on the legislature to be clear-eyed about the real cost of these tax breaks given to corporations, and I'm eager to work together to find the best path forward for our people. We can welcome innovation and give businesses certainty without requiring taxpayers to bankroll in perpetuity an industry with trillions of dollars already backing it."

Industry groups disagree. In a statement to N.C. Newsroom, Khara Boender of the Data Center Coalition warned that pausing or ending the incentives would signal North Carolina is "closed for business."

Boender added, "The conversations happening currently are already creating significant uncertainty for the industry."

Some lawmakers appear open to change.

State Rep. Terry Brown said, "While we're rolling out the welcome wagon, we want to make sure that we're not losing our shirt at the same time."

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