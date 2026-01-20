Entrepreneur reimagines 'modern-day' gas stations as more people drive EVs: 'I didn't want to have just a convenience store'

"I really wanted to take the concept and do something more."

One developer is looking to change the way people look at refueling stations as electric vehicles continue to increase in popularity.

As the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported, a solar-powered EV hub has opened its doors in Northampton, Massachusetts. After two years of development, DC Station has transformed a former gas station lot into a community-focused destination equipped with Level 3 fast chargers and an EV learning center.

Described as a "modern-day fueling station," DC Station is the brainchild of Bruce Volz. The station features five fast chargers with two ports each, all covered by a solar canopy, keeping in line with Volz's desire to promote renewable energy and reduce demand on the electric grid.

Unlike gas stations, DC Station offers customers more than just a pit stop with the normal road trip fare.

"I didn't want to have just a convenience store where you can buy Doritos and Diet Cokes," Volz said. "That's fine, but I really wanted to take the concept and do something more, because you do have an hour."

Down the road, Volz is eyeing a more substantial approach to feeding weary travelers. He told the Gazette that DC Station could eventually feature a cafe or bakery during the morning hours before transitioning to a pizza or taco shop later in the day.

Beyond the station's ability to feed drivers, Volz is also focusing on supplying a well-rounded experience for those charging their vehicles.

"A lot of chargers are at the parking lot someplace with no amenities. So the idea is that there's five bathrooms," Volz added. "You charge, come in, get something, and at that point it makes the charging experience so much more pleasant than just sitting in your car."

And for those who may be unfamiliar with the potential of EVs or drivers looking to optimize their vehicles' performance, DC Station is also set to act as an education center. Volz has teamed up with Greg Goff, a personal car finder with more than a decade of automotive experience. Together, the pair hopes to help the community understand the importance of their mission.

"I think the current administration has been pretty effective in changing the narrative that climate change isn't an issue — we don't need to worry about it," said Volz. "That's part of what Greg and I are trying to do in this space, which would be an education center to help people learn more about EVs, because there is a lot of misinformation out there in terms of so many topics."

