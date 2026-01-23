Government officials and business execs slammed over concerning behavior ahead of World Economic Forum: 'It's pure hypocrisy'

The World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, kicked off on Jan. 19, but, as Euronews reported, the leaders gathered might undermine their own key messaging.

In 2026, the overarching topic at Davos was a spirit of dialogue, with five major "themes" laid out by the WEF.

One of those five focuses was: "How can we build prosperity within planetary boundaries?"

Planetary boundaries refer to a scientific and sustainability-focused framework established in 2009, defining nine discrete limits to human activity that exceed what the "Earth's natural system can handle."

Europe's Sustainability Guide put the concept in layman's terms: "We would need at least three planets if everyone lived and consumed like the average European today."

One-fifth of the 2026 meeting in Davos ostensibly focused on sustainable growth and the WEF's assertion that "resilient ecosystems enable long-term economic and social opportunity and stability."

However, as Euronews observed, attendees didn't seem in a hurry to adopt sustainable practices themselves.

The outlet cited a Greenpeace report, "Davos in the Sky," published Jan. 12. It examined private jet travel to Davos between 2023 and 2025 and identified "one private jet flight per four WEF participants" in 2025.

Private jet use linked with Davos is not news; the annual event is notorious for the number of noncommercial planes traveling to and from it.

Likewise, the immense toll private aviation takes on the planet is no secret; the nongovernmental organization Oxfam has long warned that the actions of the super-wealthy far outstrip those of the average person in terms of their impact on the planet.

"It would take the average U.K. citizen almost 11 years to emit as much carbon" as one round-trip private jet flight from London to New York City does, Oxfam warned.

According to the group, the wealthiest 1% of people are responsible for enough harmful carbon pollution to cause "1.3 million excess deaths due to heat."

While Greenpeace's report focused on 2023, 2024, and 2025, Business Insider counted "at least 157 private jets" have landed in Davos this year using publicly accessible tools, and it remained possible their accounting was incomplete.

Greenpeace has called on governments to curtail private jet travel and to tax the ultrarich to offset the environmental damage they inflict.

Greenpeace Austria's Herwig Schuster was quoted by Euronews on Davos attendees' avoidance of lower-impact travel options.

"It's pure hypocrisy that the world's most powerful and superrich elite discuss global challenges and progress in Davos while they literally burn the planet with the emissions of their private jets," Schuster remarked.

