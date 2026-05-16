Residents sue over $17 billion Georgia data center slated for major groundwater recharge area

Even if the court does not ultimately halt Project Sail, the case could still have an important effect.

Georgia residents are pushing back against a proposed data center development in a move that could help protect local wetlands, water supplies, and neighborhood health.

In Coweta County, 19 residents are suing the county and Atlas Development to try to halt or slow Project Sail, a proposed $17 billion data center campus that, according to Channel 2 Action News, is planned to take up nearly 830 acres of county land.

Local officials had previously approved a moratorium on new data centers while developing regulations for the rapidly expanding industry. Atlas first introduced Project Sail in late 2024, and the proposal has since undergone revisions, including changes this past January.

In the suit, residents argue that those revisions should have triggered additional reviews by state officials. They also say earlier plans were inaccurate, including, as reported by Channel 2 Action News, allegedly omitting roughly 103 acres of wetland, downplaying expected power and water use, and failing to note the site's closeness to a significant groundwater recharge area.

That last issue is especially significant. Groundwater recharge zones help refill the underground water supplies that homes, farms, and ecosystems depend on. Development in those areas can raise concerns about contamination, overuse, and long-term pressure on wells.

Channel 2 also noted that the lawsuit alleges the county broke its own rules and state protections when it approved the rezoning. The plaintiffs are asking the court to invalidate that decision and stop the project.

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Even if the court does not ultimately halt Project Sail, the case could still have an important effect. It signals that communities want transparency before large developments move forward — especially projects that may consume enormous amounts of power and water while creating relatively limited employment in return.

The suit also joins a growing list of lawsuits against and community opposition to large data centers being built to meet the demands of artificial intelligence and other computing needs.

Coweta County residents' fears reflect a broader national debate over data center growth and who bears the burden when these facilities are built near homes and sensitive habitats.

County officials told Channel 2 they do not comment on pending litigation.

Resident and plaintiff Robert Lytten, who lives near the proposed site, told Channel 2, "The impact indicated here would be about four thousand additional vehicles up and down these roads. There's the water consumption, the power consumption, the drain on resources."

Lytten also warned about possible quality-of-life effects, saying, "And of course, there's the long-term health effects."

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