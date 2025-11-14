Newly surfaced election results reveal unifying issue that nearly every American agrees on: 'They've been getting duped'

While in the midst of tense political moments, it's more important for conservatives and progressives to come together. According to Inside Climate News, many voters are uniting around concerns about data centers and how these projects raise electricity costs.

The recent election results revealed shared worry in states like New Jersey, Virginia, and Georgia. Candidates in all three states have talked about data center impacts and gained the attention of concerned community members. It turns out that when rising utility rates are on the line, people get on the same page.

According to the report, Indiana's Citizens Action Coalition is asking lawmakers to pause data center development while redesigning residential electricity rates.

"The MAGA crowd and the Bernie bros have both figured out that they've been getting duped," said Kerwin Olson, executive director of Citizens Action Coalition. "It was data centers that really brought it all together."

Communities in places like Hobart, Indiana, are concerned about the water and power use from proposed data centers. Public pushback led Google to stop a project in the area earlier this fall.

The unification of progressives and conservatives isn't limited to opposing data centers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

A Colorado College poll found that "broad majorities" of voters across the Western U.S. support clean energy solutions. There's also been a bipartisan push in Congress to limit PFAS chemicals. Senators have noted it's important to unify when addressing major health threats.

Researchers say that if data centers want to operate in these communities, the communities would need to clearly benefit.

Columbia University researcher Vivek Shastry noted that developers can help reduce tension by creating community benefit programs. These would ensure that data centers give back.

State regulators are also stepping in. The NC Clean Energy Technology Center found that 48 states and Puerto Rico took a combined 384 actions to create more sustainable energy in Q3 of 2025.

And in the tech sector, bitcoin miners are demonstrating ways that energy-intensive industries could contribute to the grid. According to Benzinga, certain miners are partnering with renewable energy projects to help balance any excess power.

If you want to have more control over your energy consumption, installing solar panels can help. Solar can lower long-term electricity costs and support clean local power. If you rent or can't install panels, community solar is another option that can reduce dependence on high-demand utility systems.

It's also important to keep an eye out for greenwashing. Greenwashing happens when companies say they engage in green practices but really don't behind the scenes. Looking for company transparency can alert you to which companies are making a solid, positive environmental impact.

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.