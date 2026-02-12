Analysts reveal why American homeowners are getting fed up with data centers: 'Everyone's already angry'

"It's important that the brunt of data centers not be put on ratepayers."

The rapid build-out of massive data centers to support artificial intelligence is dramatically increasing electricity demand in the United States, with significant effects on wholesale and residential power costs.

According to USA Today, these facilities consume enormous amounts of energy to run and cool advanced computing equipment, contributing to higher electricity prices in many regions as grid infrastructure struggles to keep up. Some estimates suggest that data center growth in the Northeast could add billions to power costs, resulting in noticeable increases in residential electricity bills.

In response to skyrocketing costs, the Trump administration has taken steps to shift more of the financial burden to the companies building these centers rather than households.





The White House has proposed working with grid operators and a bipartisan group of state governors to hold "emergency" electricity auctions and require data center owners to pay for the construction of new generation capacity needed to meet their power demand. President Trump and his advisers have publicly pressed tech giants to pay for their own electricity infrastructure, asserting that consumers should not have to shoulder the cost of these energy-intensive facilities.

Critics and energy analysts warn that grid upgrades take years and that merely reallocating costs won't solve deeper supply constraints. Meanwhile, the surge in demand — driven by AI data centers and broader electrification trends — is coinciding with other pressures, such as aging infrastructure, natural gas price fluctuations, and extreme weather events, all of which are contributing to higher energy prices nationwide.

"In rural America right now, where data centers are being built, everyone's already angry because their electricity prices have risen a lot," Energy Secretary Chris Wright told the North American Gas Forum, per USA Today.

"I do think it's important that the brunt of data centers not be put on ratepayers and, in fact, that they pay their own way and their fair share," Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said.

