Maine set to become the first state to ban data center projects for over a year

"I think Maine is the canary in the coal mine."

A temporary ban on new data center construction in Maine could be on the horizon if a bill advances this spring. The pause would allow the state time to assess the centers' impact on the environment and the electricity grid.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Maine's legislation would be the first of its kind, addressing concerns stemming from the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and its impact on local environments and power systems.

The proposed bill freezing data center construction until November 2027 would affect projects demanding at least 20 megawatts, sufficient to supply energy to more than 15,000 households.

The growing demand for power by data centers is becoming increasingly evident, especially in the U.S. Despite this, tech companies are pressing forward with their expansion plans nationwide.

"I think Maine is the canary in the coal mine," said Anirban Basu, chief economist for the Associated Builders and Contractors, according to the WSJ.

The WSJ highlighted that Maine already faces some of the highest residential electricity rates in the country. Concerns that increased demand could escalate costs have led the state's House of Representatives to pass the bill.

This motion earned bipartisan backing and will likely clear the Senate. Gov. Janet Mills also supports the bill.

As opposition from communities and policymakers grows and strong public concern about data centers and AI persists, data center developers are becoming more cautious. The second half of 2025 already saw a large number of data centers canceled. Tracey Hyatt Bosman, a site selection consultant, indicated that proposed local regulations act as warning signs for developers.

Although the Maine moratorium proposal may face amendments, some state political insiders anticipate it will ultimately become law. "That's the political reality," commented Tony Buxton, an attorney specializing in climate and energy issues. "There is a very strong voter fear of data centers and AI."

Commenters on a post by More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) to the social platform X about the bill backed up Buxton's claims.

"I love how it's always temporary while they run committees and figure out 'if' it's dangerous," said one. "LIke there already isn't massive data indicating it's damaging people's health and draining water."

"Bravo!" added another. "This is the way forward."

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