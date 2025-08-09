Reality TV star sparks backlash after details emerge about bachelorette bash: 'Tacky and out of touch'

"It's just so cringe to me."

A former Dance Moms star is under pressure after a viral post revealed she used a private jet to kick off her daughter's bachelorette party. Kira Girard, mother of Kalani Hilliker, is facing backlash after photos of the trip appeared on social media, with critics calling out the waste involved.

One post on Reddit's r/dancemoms sparked reactions, with users questioning the decision and its environmental costs.

The post features an Instagram story from fellow Dance Moms star Kendall Vertes, showing a private jet decorated with gold balloons and the caption "Off to Vegas." The original poster responded: "Y'all how is Kalani affording a private jet omg?? I didn't know she had it like THAT."

While private jets represent a small portion of air travel, their environmental impact is enormously outsized. They emit up to 14 times more pollution per passenger than commercial planes. And with global carbon air pollution up 46% in just five years, this kind of personal air travel sends a message that is increasingly out of step.

These emissions don't just warm the planet; they lower air quality, intensify extreme weather, and disproportionately affect vulnerable communities, all while only the wealthiest individuals can afford such high-impact travel.

Critics have long argued that unchecked use of private aviation by celebrities, politicians, and executives undermines climate progress and personal responsibility. While some in the industry are exploring electric aircraft technology and cleaner fuels, meaningful change may depend on stronger policy and public pressure.

Consumers themselves can limit air travel and choose cleaner options, such as buses, trains, and carpools, for their next pre-wedding destination parties.

Reddit users in the comments were justifiably upset.

"Posting this in this climate of the world… tacky and out of touch," one wrote.

"Even if I had the money, I seriously will never understand these ridiculously over the top bachelorette destination weekends, showers, etc.," another said. "It's just so cringe to me, like why not put that money towards a house or something??"

"Ridiculous," someone else put it simply.

