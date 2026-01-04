Government announces sweeping mandate that could change the way we grocery shop: 'Unnecessary'

A new year will bring new rules to Cyprus as single-use plastic shopping bags will no longer be sold or distributed in many stores.

According to CyprusMail, the environmental protection department announced a ban on single-use plastic bags in the north that took effect on Jan. 1, 2026. Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Ataoglu said microplastic pollution is at an all-time high and called it "essential to take urgent and effective measures."

Back in 2023, several single-use plastic products were banned in the north, including plastic earbuds and single-use plastic utensils. Per CyprusMail, a couple of international coffee chains introduced paper straws to their stores in the region as well.

Single-use plastic bag bans in five states and cities across the United States have reduced consumption by about six billion bags per year, according to Environment America. Research also found that bans could lower plastic bag use by roughly 300 bags per person each year.

According to CNN, about 2,000 truckloads of plastic are dumped into bodies of water every day. The presence of plastic in the ocean puts animals at risk. About 100,000 marine mammals die every year after ingesting plastic or becoming entangled, per the World Wildlife Fund for Nature - Australia.

Even more states across the country will implement single-use plastic bans in the new year. California's ban, which closes a loophole in previous legislation, will take full effect in 2026. Starting Jan. 1, stores in the Golden State will offer only recycled paper bags for customer use.

According to PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center, dozens of cities and towns in Pennsylvania have plastic bag ordinances already in effect. This year, the Philadelphia City Council introduced a bill to implement a 10-cent fee on paper bags to further encourage the use of reusable totes.

"It's exciting to see local leaders in Pennsylvania taking action to reduce the use of this ubiquitous yet unnecessary product," Faran Savitz, a zero-waste advocate with the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center, said. "We are seeing real results."

In addition to ditching plastic grocery bags, there are other ways to use less plastic in your everyday life. Instead of plastic food containers, consider storing your leftovers in recyclable or biodegradable containers like glass, stainless steel, or silicone.

