Tesla is planning to release an all-new vehicle totally unlike its other cars: ‘I hope that they didn’t forget their … mission’

Tesla, the world-famous car brand, is planning on releasing an all-new type of electric vehicle (EV): an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) called the Cyberquad. The vehicle was first shown to the public in 2019.

Elon Musk had originally put the Cyberquad on display as an optional addition for those who purchased the company’s long-awaited Cybertruck.

As Not a Tesla App reported, since then, fans have been “eagerly waiting” for the company to officially launch the ATV, which now appears to be closer than ever to being available on the market.

Previously, the Cyberquad trademark had expired because of non-commercial use. It had included rights for “all-terrain vehicles, land vehicles, [and] electric vehicles,” as reported by Not a Tesla App.

A new trademark registration shows Tesla’s definitive plans to produce the Cyberquad, as well as its desire to hold on to its futuristic name. Although Tesla has yet to release all the details about the Cyberquad, we know it was specifically designed to fit perfectly inside the Cybertruck.

No information has been released on when the Cyberquad will follow the Cybertruck onto roads, but a handful of Tesla enthusiasts were able to get a hold of them when a few samples were previously available and sold out immediately, as shown in this YouTube video providing details of how they ride.

Responding to the YouTube video, which features a young man riding the Cyberquad (from the channel Sur Ronster, which has more than 548,000 subscribers), one commenter wrote: “Great to see Tesla coming out with new products. But I hope that they didn’t forget their original mission, to make cars more affordable for everyone.”

The widespread availability of EVs is important for society and the planet since they do not emit toxic planet-warming gases like conventional, gas-powered vehicles. Air pollution is also extremely harmful to human health.

If EVs can enhance their efficiency, safety, and affordability, they will persist in substituting conventional gas-guzzling vehicles that should be gradually eliminated from the economy. This transition is essential to safeguard the planet and maintain control over global temperatures. The Cyberquad could be part of that movement, along with its older brother, the Cybertruck.

In 2021, in reference to the Cybertruck, Elon Musk wrote on Twitter: “To be frank, there is always some chance the Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else. I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future.”

