Cumberland moves ahead with water and sewer bill hikes despite resident pushback

The water fund was projected to run a negative cash flow of $698,000, and the sewer fund a negative cash flow of $2.2 million.

Cumberland, Maryland, residents who pushed back against higher utility costs are still likely to see their bills go up this summer.

Despite public opposition, the mayor and City Council on Tuesday advanced an ordinance on first reading that would boost water rates 8% and sewer rates 11% beginning July 1, according to the Cumberland Times-News.

According to Cumberland Comptroller Mark Gandolfi, the city's water and sewer funds are heading toward serious financial trouble without the increases. He said the water fund was projected to run a negative cash flow of $698,000, and the sewer fund a negative cash flow of $2.2 million.

For many households, that means another hit to basic monthly expenses. As reported by the Times-News, a typical 3,000-gallon monthly water bill would rise by around $2.50 for city residents and about $3.70 for residents outside Cumberland limits.

The latest move comes not long after another rate increase. The Times-News noted that in last June, the mayor and City Council unanimously raised the rate for the first 748 gallons for residents inside Cumberland limits from $6.77 to $8.12.

Water and sewer service are not optional expenses, which means any increase lands directly on households already dealing with rising costs for housing, groceries, and energy. Even relatively small monthly hikes can add up quickly, especially for families living on fixed incomes. Repeated changes can feel less like a one-time adjustment and more like a pattern of budget problems getting passed down to the public.

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People living outside city limits could feel the burden even more sharply, since the average water bill increase is already expected to be higher than for those living inside Cumberland. For households with tight budgets, higher utility costs can mean making tradeoffs elsewhere.

For now, city leaders are advancing the rate plan as a way to keep the water and sewer funds from slipping further into negative cash flow.

For residents, the most immediate step is preparing for the expected July 1 change and reviewing household water use where possible. Even small efforts to reduce waste — such as fixing leaks, running full loads of laundry, and shortening showers — may help soften the impact of higher rates.

People can also stay engaged with local government proceedings as the ordinance moves forward. Utility pricing decisions can have long-term effects, and public feedback remains one of the few ways residents can push for accountability, transparency, and clearer explanations for how these shortfalls developed.

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