Cultivated meat crisis deepens as startup files for bankruptcy

One leading Berlin-based startup in the cultivated meat industry has declared bankruptcy, creating waves in the relatively young field of meat substitutes.

Cultimate Foods was founded in 2022 to provide "the next generation of natural meat flavoring ingredients. But the biotechnology startup, founded in 2022, has now filed for bankruptcy.

In a LinkedIn post explaining the situation, the company's account wrote "Cultimate Food GmbH is initiating a structured financial reorganization to strengthen our foundation and position the company for long-term growth. Our team remains fully operational and committed to advancing CultiSense — our proprietary flavoring technology for the food industry — and to delivering on our commitments to our customers."

The startup had initially focused on cultivated fat rather than whole cuts of cultivated meat. It was betting on fat delivering the flavor, aroma, and feel consumers associate with conventional beef and pork.

Its flagship product, CultiSense, was developed as a flavor ingredient for cultivated and hybrid meat products. It aimed to make alternative proteins more appealing while reducing pollution and easing pressure on animal agriculture.

But the entire alternative meat industry, including Cultimate, has been struggling. Startups in the space raised $74 million last year, less than half of the money the sector had the year before, and about 20-fold less than in 2021, per Green Queen.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

The bankruptcy comes despite the company's recent successes. It had raised about $2.7 million in 2024 and had been given additional funding by the European Regional Development Fund.

Now, as the company weathers the bankruptcy, it said it's working to keep its technology on track. But Cultimate's bankruptcy filing is the latest sign that even promising climate-focused food innovations are struggling to stay afloat long enough to reach the mass market.

That wider downturn has already forced several cultivated meat companies to shut down, pivot, or reduce operations. Investment in the category has dropped sharply from its 2021 high.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.