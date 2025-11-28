Politician sparks backlash with actions after devastating storm: 'The nerve'

"Now they have an excuse."

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel faced criticism after arriving in storm-torn Holguín on a private jet just 24 hours after Hurricane Melissa devastated eastern Cuba. The storm caused widespread destruction and food and water shortages. It left thousands of people without homes and medical care.

An image shared on social media showed the leader disembarking from the jet and meeting with local officials to "assess damage and promote recovery." However, the timing and mode of arrival sparked backlash, according to CiberCuba.

Videos circulating online identified the aircraft. It was reportedly an executive jet often used for government travel, raising concerns over the use of luxury transport during a national emergency.

The storm caused severe flooding, power outages, and infrastructure collapse across eastern provinces. Many families are now living in makeshift shelters without food, water, or medical supplies. Officials insisted that "the country is ready for recovery."

According to CiberCuba, activists and residents have criticized these claims as insensitive, highlighting destroyed homes and cut-off communities. They've accused the president of celebrating victory without visiting the most affected areas.

Environmental advocates have noted that the optics reflected deeper tensions around leadership accountability during climate-fueled disasters.

Hurricanes are becoming stronger and more frequent due to rising ocean temperatures linked to heat-trapping pollution. Because of this, experts have argued that recovery efforts must prioritize equity and resilience over appearances.

Trips like these by the wealthy underscore the need for climate accountability and transparent resource use.

Private jet trips produce more heat-trapping carbon dioxide in about two hours of flying than the average person does in a year, according to a study published in Nature. Emissions from private jets increased 46% between 2019 and 2023.

When leaders appear insulated from the suffering caused by extreme weather, it can erode public trust. This incident followed reports of the outsized impact of private jet flights on heating our atmosphere and instances of 17-minute jet commutes. FBI director Kash Patel has also spent taxpayer dollars on private flights for his girlfriend and to hockey games and UFC fights.

Reactions to the visit were mostly negative online. Some showed support.

"In a private jet??? The nerve is already supreme. Now they have an excuse to cut the power 20 hours a day until New Year…" said one X user.

"The photo is missing where you're pretending to pick up some twigs," another added.

One viewed it more positively: "The leaders of our country in the affected areas, together with the people as Fidel taught us."

