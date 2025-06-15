  • Business Business

Major U.S. banks poised for massive shift in approach toward cryptocurrency: 'Defend your right to buy'

It's not surprising that banks have their eye on this move.

by Laurelle Stelle
It's not surprising that banks have their eye on this move.

Photo Credit: iStock

Despite the instability of cryptocurrency, major U.S. banks are considering a move toward supporting these emerging currencies, Reuters reported. However, they are being rightfully cautious given the shifting legal landscape and how easy it would be to run afoul of laws designed to keep our financial systems honest.

Reuters spoke to industry executives about the possibility and revealed that internal discussions are already happening regarding the potential change. However, no bank wants to make the first move.

"When I look at the bitcoin universe, the leverage in the system, the misuse in the system, the money laundering issues, trafficking, I'm not a fan of it," said Jamie Dimon, CEO of the largest U.S. bank, JPMorgan Chase, per Reuters. "We're going to allow you to buy it, we're not going to custody it. ... I don't think you should smoke, but I defend your right to smoke. I defend your right to buy bitcoin."

It's not surprising that banks have their eye on this move. President Trump has courted cryptocurrency enthusiasts with promises to create a federal cryptocurrency reserve and make other investments as president.

However, it's also not surprising that they're hanging back. The risk is high, and anti-money laundering rules and other regulations could sharply limit their activities, with no guarantees yet as to how those rules may change. When banks do enter the game, it will likely be in small ways, as partners to existing organizations. They may also want to create a stablecoin of their own.

It's in the best interests of the American public for legal protections regarding cryptocurrency to be strengthened and for banks to be cautious. All the computing power needed is bad for the environment, at least until we switch to a more eco-friendly cryptocurrency.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

In the meantime, until banking regulators speak up, we're unlikely to see much change in crypto banking.

Do you think the federal government should give us tax breaks to improve our homes?

Definitely 💯

Only for certain upgrades 🏡

Let each state decide instead 🇺🇸

No way 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x