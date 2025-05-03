State confirms residents' worst fears after testing drinking water across community: 'I definitely would not recommend drinking it'

Residents had been complaining about the problem long before the report was released.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality had bad news for Crook County residents. Recent tests revealed that their well water had disturbingly high levels of pollutants, as reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

What's happening?

Crook County residents have had an ongoing problem with a gravel mining site run by Knife River Corporation. Their claims of polluted water were largely ignored or refuted until February, when the DEQ's test results were publicized. Manganese, iron, and aluminum were found in the water and seemed to be increasing.

Ashley McCormick, a Crook County local, shared her correspondence with an Oregon Health Authority toxicologist with OPB. They said: "I definitely would not recommend drinking it. … The manganese levels are high enough to cause health concerns."

McCormick claimed the problem extended beyond drinking. After bathing, her children broke out in hives. They can no longer use the water in their house.

Though the cause is still technically unconfirmed, all signs seem to point to Knife River Corporation. Central Oregon Daily reported that the company is now washing rocks in settling ponds that geologist Jim Newton said are directly linked to the county's aquifer.

Why do these test results matter?

This is about more than Crook County. Water pollution is a serious global issue with consequences for both human health and the environment.

Well water can be contaminated by a number of human-made causes, such as fossil fuel production, landfills, and — you guessed it — mining. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, water containing heavy metals can lead to intestinal damage at best and cancer at worst.

These activities aren't just being conducted in Crook County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were over 6,000 active sand and gravel mines in the U.S. in 2023, much like Knife River's. Mines also make water more acidic, harming wildlife and damaging ecosystems.

What's being done about it?

The DEQ told OPB that Knife River's expansion is on hold. It also recently acquired federal funding to help reduce pollution.

If you want to help on an individual level, you can limit your water pollution by ditching fabric softener or switching to powdered detergent.

