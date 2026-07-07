Texas utility loses nearly $400 million court fight over 2021 winter storm gas costs

Industry lobbying has often slowed the transition to cleaner, cheaper energy systems.

San Antonio's publicly owned utility faces a nearly $400 million judgment over natural gas bought during the deadly February 2021 winter storm, after a Texas judge ruled against CPS Energy in a dispute that could affect customer bills for years.

What happened?

State District Judge Laura Salinas found that CPS Energy violated storm-era gas supply agreements with two Energy Transfer affiliates, Houston Pipe Line Company and Oasis Pipeline.

As Texas Public Radio reported, more than $9.3 million in attorneys' fees and roughly $119 million in prejudgment interest were added to about $264 million in disputed contract costs.

At the center of the dispute was whether extraordinarily high gas prices during one of Texas' most chaotic energy emergencies should still be enforceable.

Salinas wrote that "CPS breached the contracts" and that "the contracts are not unconscionable and must be enforced."

The court found that the pipeline companies billed CPS Energy about $309 million for storm-period gas deliveries.

CPS paid nearly $52 million but withheld roughly $264 million while it challenged the charges.

During the crisis, CPS Energy's fuel spending reached about $850 million.

Why does it matter?

Some of those storm-related fuel expenses are still being passed on to customers. The average residential bill includes a monthly surcharge of about $1.26, and that charge is expected to remain in effect for roughly 21 more years.

A court loss on this scale could intensify concerns about future costs, even though CPS Energy's board approved a March budget without a rate increase.

The case also highlights a broader risk tied to dependence on oil, gas, and coal.

Coal- and natural gas-fired power plants contribute to air and water pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death.

Beyond those health harms, fuel markets can become extraordinarily expensive during disasters, keeping energy costs high for households that rely on gas and coal instead of increasingly abundant sources such as sunlight and wind.

Industry lobbying has often slowed the transition to cleaner, cheaper energy systems that could better shield families from both pollution and fuel price shocks. When utilities remain exposed to volatile gas markets, communities can end up bearing the cost in multiple ways.

The ruling also raises questions about affordability, public health, and the resilience of the local grid during the next extreme weather event.

What's being done?

CPS Energy said it is considering an appeal and would not comment further while it weighs its options.

The utility also said that expenses tied to the case are included in a $1 billion regulatory asset previously approved by the CPS Energy Board and San Antonio City Council.

Officials have also said that they plan to review the utility's budget again after the summer, once revenue, including wholesale electricity sales, becomes clearer.

CPS has added generating capacity over the past two years through several power plant acquisitions, potentially creating more opportunities to sell surplus electricity into Texas' wholesale market.

"CPS Energy is disappointed by the court's decision, which will cost this community more than $390 million," the utility said.

Energy Transfer, meanwhile, said: "The message is clear: CPS Energy must pay its bills just like everyone else."

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