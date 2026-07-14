Court in Denmark finds airline KLM guilty of greenwashing over 'sustainable travel' ads

Sustainable Aviation Fuel only accounted for 1% of the airline's fuel mix.

A Danish court has found KLM Royal Dutch Airlines liable for misleading trade practices after deciding the airline's "sustainable travel" advertising overstated how environmentally friendly its flights were.

The decision adds to increasing scrutiny over corporate sustainability claims, particularly when ads suggest that relatively small environmental changes make high-pollution activities appear much greener than they are.

What happened?

In Copenhagen, judges ordered KLM to pay 3 million Danish kroner ($460,000) after finding that its ads exaggerated the airline's climate gains.

According to NL Times, the Danish Consumer Ombudsman filed the complaint that ultimately resulted in the ruling.

The court's review centered on a 2023 campaign KLM ran on radio and Spotify. In those ads, the airline described its efforts as "a big step forward towards slightly more sustainable travel" and said it would use "a larger share of sustainable aviation fuel for all tickets from now on."

However, the court found that those claims could have misled consumers about the actual environmental impact of flying with KLM, NL Times reported. Sustainable Aviation Fuel only accounted for 1% of the airline's fuel mix, and the judges said the ads "gave consumers the impression that traveling with KLM would be better for the climate than it actually was."

This is not the first time KLM has faced legal trouble over the issue. About two years ago, the District Court of Amsterdam also ruled against the airline, calling them out on presenting an "overly rosy picture" of the benefits of sustainable aviation fuel and forestation efforts. The Amsterdam case was brought by the Dutch climate campaign group Fossielvrij NL, who accused them of greenwashing in that marketing campaign.

Why does it matter?

The case also reflects a broader problem with greenwashing. Companies can promote small-scale environmental improvements in ways that make a carbon-intensive business model appear much more sustainable than it really is.

In KLM's earlier Dutch case, the court said such measures "reduce the negative environmental aspects only marginally and wrongly create the impression that flying with KLM is sustainable."

That concern extends well beyond aviation. From fuel to fashion to food packaging, regulators are increasingly examining whether environmental claims are backed by measurable results. Greenwashing is also seen in popular stores people often stop by — a personal anecdote from a reported former Old Navy assistant manager accused the retailer of using sustainability branding to hide wasteful practices including overproduction and excessive plastic packaging.

What's being done?

Regulators and courts are requiring environmental claims to be specific, accurate, and proportionate to reality.

The Danish Consumer Ombudsman — the independent authority responsible for consumer protection and marketing rules — was the agency that filed the complaint in this case.

In the Netherlands, KLM was allowed to continue advertising after the earlier lawsuit brought by Fossielvrij NL, but the court required its claims about sustainability and emissions cuts to be more truthful in future marketing efforts.

That standard could help shape how other airlines and major brands talk about climate goals going forward.

KLM said it has "taken note" of the new ruling. European courts have made clear that climate claims must be "honest and concrete," and that ads cannot imply flying is more environmentally friendly than it truly is.

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