Former Old Navy assistant manager raises questions about store's branding online

"But behind the scenes, the supply chain is designed for maximum environmental destruction."

A Reddit post from someone claiming to be a departing Old Navy assistant manager is drawing attention after accusing the retailer of using eco-friendly branding to mask a deeply wasteful system.

What happened?

The user argued that the company's sustainability messaging does not match what employees allegedly witness in stores.

The poster wrote, "They plaster eco-friendly messaging all over their paper checkout bags to look green to the public. But behind the scenes, the supply chain is designed for maximum environmental destruction."

They claimed that "every single week, a standard store receives thousands of units of inventory," and that "every individual item down to a single pair of socks is individually wrapped in its own plastic bag."

The former employee also alleged that damaged inventory is not handled the way customers might expect.

"Instead, to cheat the audit, management forces us to scan items into the inventory as a damage to 'transfer out,'" the poster wrote. They called it "a fake data trail" that satisfies compliance checks, "but nothing is ever sent back."

Why does it matter?

If accurate, the claims highlight some of the biggest concerns tied to cheap clothing and overproduction: large amounts of single-use plastic, usable garments being destroyed, and a supply chain that can carry major environmental and human costs.

The fashion industry is already linked to water contamination from dyes and chemical runoff, air pollution from manufacturing and shipping, and labor systems that often depend on underpaid workers.

Cheaply made garments often wear out quickly, meaning consumers may have to replace them more often and spend more over time. Fast fashion is not only hard on the planet — it can also drain household budgets.

The post also reflects frustration with corporate sustainability messaging. Paper bags and "green" slogans may look better at checkout, but they do little to reduce waste if products are overpackaged, overproduced, and discarded instead of repaired, reused, or donated.

How can you combat fast fashion?

Steering clear of influencer culture doesn't mean your style has to suffer.

When you choose to wear your clothes longer, mending or upcycling them can help you create something new without breaking your budget. In the event that you do need something, try to buy it from a sustainable brand or utilize one of the many secondhand resale options.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.