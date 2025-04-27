International lawmakers agree to $200 billion deal that could reshape the globe: 'A historic day'

While "biodiversity" may seem like a vague climate buzzword without any real-world impacts, life as we know it on Earth relies on it.

A sixth mass extinction event is underway, but nearly 200 countries are coming together to help protect the biodiversity that keeps our ecosystems thriving — and that's great news for economies and public health around the world.

According to Vital Signs' April 4 edition, world leaders at a meeting on climate change in Rome agreed to commit $200 billion by 2030 to better safeguard the world's flora and fauna after receiving input from indigenous and local leaders.

"A historic day for biodiversity!" said Susana Muhamad, president of the COP16 biodiversity negotiations who served as Colombia's minister of environment and sustainable development from 2022 to 2025. "... We achieved the adoption of the first global plan to finance the conservation of life on Earth."

Biodiverse ecosystems are healthy ecosystems that support jobs, tourism, and recreational opportunities. A balanced ecosystem can also help prevent the spread of infectious diseases and protect our food supply against crop-destroying pests.

For instance, birds consume an estimated 440 million to 550 million tons of insects every year. However, the effects of rising global temperatures have put two-thirds of North American birds at risk of extinction, according to the National Audubon Society. Habitat loss and toxic chemical pesticides are among the other factors threatening birds and other creatures worldwide.

Astrid Schomaker, executive secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, said the Rome agreement was proof that "multilateralism works," per UN News, calling it "the vehicle to build the partnerships needed to protect biodiversity and move us toward peace with nature."

